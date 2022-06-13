wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

MeitY offers several concessions on CERT-IN guidelines during meeting with industry bodies

The MeitY held a meeting with industry stakeholders on their concerns about the government’s cybersecurity directives, offering some concessions

Published

An extension on compliance timelines for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), a portal for reporting cybersecurity incidents, a review of the directions 90 days after they go into force were among the things that were discussed in a June 10 meeting between industry stakeholders and government officials on the cybersecurity directions issued by CERT-IN. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for MeitY; Dr. Sanjay Bahl Director General at CERT-IN; Rajendra Kumar, Additional Secretary at MeitY were present at the meeting.

Apart from the aforementioned agenda, the need for issuing subsequent clarifications on the directions, and the burden of the directions on small and medium enterprises were also raised at the meeting. No discussions took place regarding VPNs at the meeting, it is learnt.

The cybersecurity directions notified on April 28, place significant compliance burdens on companies working in India such as requiring cybersecurity incidents to be reported within 6 hours, maintenance of systems logs for 180 days, crypto and VPN companies to store logs of all transactions, etc. They have already been criticized by multiple industry bodiestech companies, and cybersecurity experts, and have resulted in two VPN providers shutting down their servers in the country.

It will be interesting to see if and how much the ministry further clarifies these directions given that it has already issued a set of FAQs on it earlier this month, even as it has otherwise staunchly defended them.

Never miss out on important developments in tech policy, whether in India or across the world. Sign up for our morning newsletter, with a “Free Read of the Day”, to experience MediaNama in a whole new way.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Concessions granted by MeitY during the meeting

Format and portal for reporting of cybersecurity incidents: At the meeting, MeitY accused industry stakeholders of not wanting to report cybersecurity incidents and said that the directions had been implemented to create a ‘practice of incident reporting.’

“Aapke ghar mein chori hoti hai (Your house is robbed), there is an accident, do you wait for 36 hours-72 hours for it to be reported to the police, or do you tell the police immediately when you come to know about it?” MeitY told industry representatives in response to concerns raised about the 6-hour reporting timeline for cybersecurity incidents, according to a source present at the meeting.

Industry bodies have asked for a 72-hour timeline to report cybersecurity incidents however, according to sources at the meeting, MeitY refused to provide any relaxations there and instead a format for companies to report cybersecurity incidents would be provided and they would explore the possibility of a portal for reporting the same as well.

Clarifications underway on requirement for validated data: Clarifications will be issued by the ministry on the directive’s requirement for data centres, cloud service providers (CSPs), virtual server providers, etc to maintain validated information of their customers, it is learnt.

Industry stakeholders reiterated their earlier concern that CSPs and data centres do not have the capability to provide ‘validated’ information on their customers i.e authenticated information that could be backed by Aadhaar, for example. During the meeting, MeitY said that it would look for a solution for this.

Review on directions 3 months after implementation: At the meeting, officials also said that they would conduct review meetings 90 days after the directions are implemented to address any challenges that the industry might be facing. For context, the directions are said to go into effect towards the end of June.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Relaxation on the timeline for SMEs: For SMEs, MeitY asked representatives to get back to them with the time it could take them to build capacity to comply with the 6-hour timeline, after which the Ministry may extend the deadline for them to abide by the new directions.

Concerns for SMEs raised during the meeting

Legal recognition of the FAQs: Sources said that the government was requested to provide legal recognition to the FAQs so they can be referenced for ensuring compliance, as the directions themselves were broad and vague.

On May 18th, MeitY released a set of FAQs to the directions which clarified some of its requirements, such as allowing companies to store logs outside of India so long as they were made available to the Indian government when needed, exempting corporate VPNs, and so on. FAQs on a policy provide clarity on the government’s stance, approach on a policy, and answer questions raised by stakeholders on it. However, they are not a legal document, i.e., not enforceable in court.

Prohibitive cost of storing logs for SMEs: Concerns were raised about the costs of maintaining logs as per the directions for SMEs. “It is very prohibitive for small and medium-sized enterprises as there is a cost involved, anywhere from $1000 to $2,000 for seven days for 1 terabyte of data and this can be very prohibitive,” a source told MediaNama. Under the directions, entities have to maintain logs of all their ICT systems and maintain them securely for a rolling period of 180 days.

Timeline: Friction between industry and government on cybersecurity directions

7th June: VPN Provider SurfShark announces that it is closing its servers in India.

2nd June: VPN provider ExpressVPN announces that it is removing its servers in India.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“With a recent data law introduced in India requiring all VPN providers to store user information for at least five years, ExpressVPN has made the very straightforward decision to remove our Indian-based VPN servers,” the company announced on June 2

1st June: submission from a coalition of civil organisations including Internet Freedom Foundation, Access Now, Software Freedom Law Centre, etc. ask for the directions to be withdrawn because of vagueness, lack of public consultation, and so on.

26th May: A coalition of eleven global business and tech associations criticises the rules, saying it was undermining cybersecurity in India, in a letter to CERT-IN.

18th May: MeitY releases the FAQs document on the cybersecurity guidelines.

At the press conference, Chandrashekhar reportedly issues an ultimatum to VPN providers to comply with the directions or leave.

“There is no opportunity for somebody to say we will not follow the laws and rules of India. If you don’t have the logs, start maintaining the logs. If you’re a VPN that wants to hide and be anonymous about those who use VPNs and you don’t want to go by these rules, then if you want to pull out from the country, frankly, that is the only opportunity you will have. You will have to pull out,” minister of state for electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar told reporters while releasing frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding the rules.

9th May: Information Technology Industry council (ITI), an industry body representing the likes of Apple, Amazon, Meta, Google, and Microsoft, write to CERT-IN saying that the rules could have a negative impact on enterprises working in India.

6th May: Multiple VPN providers criticise the rules, calling them worse than those of ‘dictatorships’ like China or Russia, harmful to privacy, and more.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

28th April: CERT-IN releases the cybersecurity directions.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Also read:

Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama but, really, love all things tech policy. Always willing to chat with a reader! Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

4 days ago

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

News

Tax – the bugbear for India’s online gaming industry

The industry's growth is being weighed down by taxation and legal uncertainty.

May 23, 2022

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ