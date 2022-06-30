Exclusive: MeitY cites ‘fiduciary relationship’ to avoid giving information on Facebook investigation

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), on 27th June, refused to reply to an RTI application filed by MediaNama on the response given by Facebook (now renamed as Meta) to the ministry’s queries about the Frances Haugen disclosures. In its reply, the Ministry cited having a ‘fiduciary relationship’ with the company to refuse divulging the information.

In the RTI, MediaNama had asked for a copy of the first letter sent by MeitY, the reply received from Facebook/Meta India to the letter with any confidential information, details, names, submissions redacted, whether a reply itself had been given by Meta to the letter or not, as well as copies of any subsequent replies sent by MeitY.

While a copy of the original letter from MeitY has been provided to MediaNama- and is made public below in the interest of transparency- for the rest of the questions the ministry refused to divulge information citing the aforementioned grounds.

According to experts, however the ministry’s reasoning does not hold much water. For instance, according to Shailesh Gandhi, former Central Information Commissioner, 99.9% of information held by government or public authorities are not bound by fiduciary relationships. “Responses to a government query are given as part of statutory requirements. These are not fiduciaries, these are statutory relationships,” he told MediaNama.

Why it matters? Revelations from internal research leaked by former Meta product manager-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen were significant. For context, Haugen had revealed that the company was ignoring harms its platforms were inflicting in India (particularly through hate speech and misinformation), under investing in integrity related issues (such as combatting misinformation) in non-English speaking countries like India, making biased content moderation decisions, and more. MeitY’s investigation into this would serve larger public interest, even warranting public disclosure of the ministry’s findings.

What is a fiduciary relationship?

“Banker-customer, lawyer- client, doctor- patient, these are some of the traditional fiduciary relationships. What are the characteristics of these relationships? Somebody gives information to a fiduciary in his own benefit..Another aspect of this is I have a choice of who to go to and whether to give it or not.

I can go to my lawyer. I can hire a lawyer. I can choose who my lawyer is. I can also decide what information to give and what not to give,” Gandhi told MediaNama.

What does the RTI Act say on fiduciary relations?

Under the RTI Act, Section 8 (1) (e) says that there will be no obligation to provide information to the public on anything available to a person in their fiduciary relationship, unless the competent authority is satisfied that the larger public interest warrants the disclosure of such information.

While the Ministry can use fiduciary relationships as a reason to deny information, it is questionable whether such a fiduciary relationship exists between the government and Meta, according to Gyan Tripathi, Policy Trainee at the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF).

“Whether a ‘fiduciary relationship’ can be said to exist between a Union ministry and a private company; and if yes, then the extent of it- prima facie it appears that no such fiduciary relationship can be there. But again, it is something that will have to be appealed against,” he told MediaNama. Commentary on RTI Act, 2005 also doesn’t give any clear answer to this question, he added.

Why MeitY’s single response to multiple questions is unlawful

In relation to MeitY providing a single, blanket answer to three of MediaNama questions, Tripathi said that this was against the severability provision mentioned in the Act.

“Under Section 10 (of the RTI Act), they have to use severability and they’ll have to respond to each of your query specifically. So for the query such as that has a response being received, they should have mentioned that either a yes or no,” Tripathi told MediaNama. He also referred to precedent in an older case where the Central Information Commission had held that Central Public Information Officers would be penalised if they simply quote provisions of the RTI Act to refuse information, without giving reasoning as to how it would apply.

“8. …Through this Order the Commission now wants to send the message loud and clear that quoting provisions of Section 8 of the RTI Act ad libitum to deny the information requested for, by CPIOs/Appellate Authorities without giving any justification or grounds as to how these provisions are applicable is simply unacceptable and clearly amounts to malafide denial of legitimate information attracting penalties under section 20(1) of the Act,” the CIC had held in Dhananjay Tripathi v. Banaras Hindu University.

What did MeitY say in its letter?

You can view a copy of the letter sent by MeitY to Facebook India MD Ajit Mohan here.

In the letter, MeitY links out to two reports by the New York Times and The Verge about hate speech issues on the platform in India and world-wide, respectively, calling their allegations of a ‘serious order’. It says that said that under the Information Technology Act, such algorithms could not be used if the platform wanted to continue enjoying the safe harbour exception i.e., indemnity from unlawful third-party content. It thus asked Meta to provide it with the following information:

“The extent of algorithms used, (sic)

their purpose,

your mechanism of (sic) ensure their neutrality

How the transparency and accountability of algorithms along with content moderation policies of FB (sic) and its associated platforms are designed”

It also asked Meta to divulge corrective measures used by FB in 2019 once the problem was known internally.

In brief: What Haugen had revealed about Meta’s activities in India

Inaction on anti-Muslim content: Facebook researchers identified two Hindu nationalist groups, the Bajrang Dal and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), that spread “inflammatory anti-Muslim content” on the platform, showed documents shared by Haugen with the Wall Street Journal. Notably, Facebook India MD Ajit Mohan had told the IT Committee in 2020 that the company has no reason to act against or take down content from Bajrang Dal.

Facebook researchers identified two Hindu nationalist groups, the Bajrang Dal and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), that spread “inflammatory anti-Muslim content” on the platform, showed documents shared by Haugen with the Wall Street Journal. Notably, Facebook India MD Ajit Mohan had told the IT Committee in 2020 that the company has no reason to act against or take down content from Bajrang Dal. How much Facebook engaged with hate speech: Only 3-5% of hate speech and six-tenths of 1% of V & I [violence and incitement] is actioned against by the platform, Haugen has revealed, citing internal research at Facebook.

Only 3-5% of hate speech and six-tenths of 1% of V & I [violence and incitement] is actioned against by the platform, Haugen has revealed, citing internal research at Facebook. Facebook investing little outside English-speaking countries: Haugen also revealed that in its ‘integrity spending’, Facebook allocates 87% of it to English-speaking countries who form 9% of its users. She later also said that Facebook is misleading multiple people across the world by telling them that their safety systems apply in their languages although they are actually getting the ‘original, dangerous’ version of Facebook.

