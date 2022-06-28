IT Committee to continue looking into Facebook’s alleged pro-BJP bias through whistleblower’s email testimony

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology will consider written documentation provided by Facebook data-scientist-turned-whistleblower Sophie Zhang, Chairman Shashi Tharoor has said according to a report by The Telegraph.

According to the report, in an emailed statement to the paper, Tharoor said that the committee recognises the speaker’s discretion in allowing a foreign national’s testimony before it and although it would have liked to hear Zhang’s oral testimony, the committee would be going ahead with considering the written documentation Zhang has already provided over email to the committee.

On June 18th, in an interview with news agency UNI, Om Birla the Lok Sabha Speaker had stressed that it is left to the speaker’s discretion to allow or prohibit a foreign nationals from giving in-person testimony. “If someone tweets and claims that they are not being permitted by Speaker, it is not right, they should be aware of Parliamentary procedure. They should be aware of Parliamentary procedure. Speaker has to decide who to allow (to depose) or not to allow. Unless it is a very serious issue, foreigners are not supposed to be allowed to appear in front of committees,” he is quoted saying.

Zhang, who alleges that Facebook holds a pro-BJP bias, is not serious about tackling inauthentic behaviour on its platform in India, etc. had tweeted about the Lok Sabha speaker not allowing her to provide testimony to the IT Committee.

It’s been 13 months since I came forward as a whistleblower, and 6 months since the Lok Sabha asked for Speaker @ombirlakota to approve my testimony. I still have not heard from the honorable speaker. I no longer believe that I will ever hear from him.https://t.co/uEeM38Gx1E Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading. — Sophie Zhang（张学菲） (@szhang_ds) May 16, 2022

Why it matters? Last year, Zhang had provided the committee with copies of internal communications about inauthentic behaviour (such as fake likes, comments, shares, etc) in networks of hundreds of accounts linked to the AAP, Congress, and the BJP. Among these, one network which was ascertained to be linked with Vinod Sonkar, BJP MP from Kaushambi, was left unactioned in spite of its close similarities with other networks (which were actioned by Facebook). In November 2021, Tharoor had sent a request to the Lok Sabha Speaker for his permission to invite testimony from Zhang in-person, to which the Speaker did not respond.

Tharoor’s latest statement provides clarity on how the committee would proceed with the same, given that the lack of a response from the Speaker’s office to Tharoor’s had raised concerns on how seriously the committee would consider Zhang’s disclosures.

In brief: What whistleblowers have revealed

After Zhang’s allegations against the company in 2020, another former Product Manager at the company, Frances Haugen had leaked internal documents from the platform which showed its inaction on large amounts of hate speech on the platform in India, lack of investments in user safety in non-English speaking countries, and more.

Inaction on a BJP-MP linked network: As aforementioned, Zhang had revealed that Facebook had not removed or taken any action against a network of inauthentic accounts linked to a BJP-MP. According to internal documents shared by Zhang, the network of 50-60 seemingly inauthentic (fake) accounts supplied likes, shares, and comments on the MP’s Facebook page. The coordinator of these accounts was found to be the admin of MP Sonkar’s Facebook page as well, the documents show.

As aforementioned, Zhang had revealed that Facebook had not removed or taken any action against a network of inauthentic accounts linked to a BJP-MP. According to internal documents shared by Zhang, the network of 50-60 seemingly inauthentic (fake) accounts supplied likes, shares, and comments on the MP’s Facebook page. The coordinator of these accounts was found to be the admin of MP Sonkar’s Facebook page as well, the documents show. Inaction on anti-Muslim content: Facebook researchers identified two Hindu nationalist groups, the Bajrang Dal and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), that spread “inflammatory anti-Muslim content” on the platform, showed documents shared by Haugen with the Wall Street Journal. Notably, Facebook India MD Ajit Mohan had told the IT Committee in 2020 that the company has no reason to act against or take down content from Bajrang Dal.

Facebook researchers identified two Hindu nationalist groups, the Bajrang Dal and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), that spread “inflammatory anti-Muslim content” on the platform, showed documents shared by Haugen with the Wall Street Journal. Notably, Facebook India MD Ajit Mohan had told the IT Committee in 2020 that the company has no reason to act against or take down content from Bajrang Dal. How much Facebook engaged with hate speech: Only 3-5% of hate speech and six-tenths of 1% of V & I [violence and incitement] is actioned against by the platform, Haugen has revealed, citing internal research at Facebook.

Only 3-5% of hate speech and six-tenths of 1% of V & I [violence and incitement] is actioned against by the platform, Haugen has revealed, citing internal research at Facebook. Facebook investing little outside English-speaking countries: Haugen also revealed that in its ‘integrity spending’, Facebook allocates 87% of it to English-speaking countries who form 9% of its users. She later also said that Facebook is misleading multiple people across the world by telling them that their safety systems apply in their languages although they are actually getting the ‘original, dangerous’ version of Facebook.

Facebook under IT committee’s lens

Earlier, Facebook India’s representives had been summoned before the committee to give testimony on safeguarding rights of citizens and preventing misuse of online spaces- a topic the committee chose as part of its agenda for the year 2021-22.

Facebook India’s public policy director Shivnath Thukral had represented the company in that meeting, MediaNama had then reported.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In response to the committee’s questions on

i) Misinformation on social media platforms: Thukral had said Facebook has filters and experts in place to deal with the same. The platform also reported numbers on such misinformation to the IT Ministry periodically, sources aware of the meeting proceedings had told MediaNama.

ii) Whistleblower revelations: Thukral had dismissed whistleblowers’ allegations against the company, calling the former employees ‘disgruntled’ and having their ‘own interests’.

Also read: