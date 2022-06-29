What are DoT’s guidelines to set up private captive networks?

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued guidelines to set up private captive networks for enterprises along with the copy of the application. The guidelines have been issued following the approval by the Union Cabinet recently.

Why it matters: Private Captive Networks (PCN) may be instrumental in helping companies leverage advanced technologies to automate and roll out industry 4.0 standards. The decision, however, may also end up pitting telcos against enterprises.

What is a private captive network: It is a local area network that uses 3GPP-based network spectrum, to create unified connectivity and a secure means of communication within a specific geographical area, as per Business Standard. The network is not for public use and is only meant for companies which procure the licence for its use.

What are the ways to set up these networks: The guidelines lay out the following ways in which companies can set up a PCN—

Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) with a licence can provide private networks as a service to an enterprise by using network resources (such as network slicing) over its public network. They can also establish an isolated PCN for companies using the IMT (International Mobile Telecommunications) spectrum acquired by them. On the other hand, companies can obtain the spectrum on lease from telcos and establish their own isolated network. They can also obtain spectrum directly from the DoT and establish their network.

What will be criteria for enterprises: The Union government will issue a licence under Section 4 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885. These are the requirements—

The licence will only be issued to an entity registered under the Companies Act, 2013.

The applicant will have to be the occupant of the property on which the PCN will be established. The property can either be owned or leased.

Net worth of the company should not be less than Rs 100 crore if they are seeking direct assignment of spectrum.

The licence cannot be used for providing telecommunication services commercially. Moreover, a licensee cannot connect its network to public networks in any manner.

What shall be the scope of the licence: A company will need only one licence to operate its PCN in multiple locations. The company will have to inform the government of its coordinates before applying for spectrum.

The licence shall be valid for 10 years. It can be renewed on expiry.

A company can submit the application for the licence at the following online portal— www.sarasanchar.gov.in.

The licensee will have to deploy the network elements as per TEC standards, or as per relevant standards set by International Standardisation bodies.

The licensor has the right to inspect these networks, lawfully intercept, and ascertain its bonafide use.

The government can levy penalties and cancel the licence if it finds discrepancies with information furnished for obtaining the licence

What will be the fees: The enterprises will not be required to pay any entry or licence fee. They will have to pay a one-time non-refundable application processing fee of Rs. 50,000.

What are telcos against this move: The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) sent a letter to the Minister of Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw urging the government to quash the proposal to float private PCNs for 5G.

Here are some of the arguments against PCNs— COAI believes that there is no need for separate private captive networks and the notion should be dispensed with given the availability of state-of-the-art telecommunication networks. PCNs can be detrimental to national security. The COAI did not elaborate on how or why these networks can be a threat. The demands of a few companies for spectrum to be used industrially would not only cause huge loss to the exchequer but will also lead to sub-optimal utilisation of spectrum. The COAI explained that a judgement by the Supreme Court of India mandates that the state can allocate resources like spectrum only through a transparent auction process.



Also read: