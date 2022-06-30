wordpress blog stats
Google abruptly removes IndiaGold’s TezEMI app from Play Store without warning

Google abruptly removed TezEMI and terminated the company’s developer account without providing any warning.

Published

What happened: Google on 29 June abruptly removed TezEMI, one of IndiaGold’s apps, from the Play Store and terminated the company’s developer account without providing any warning, IndiaGold’s co-founder Deepak Abbot tweeted. “This is not just frustrating but also shows how we are held hostage by them,” Abbot remarked.

Why does this matter? In response to Abbot’s tweet, a dozen other companies came forward to state that the same thing happened to them, highlighting the frustrating lack of transparency in Google’s Play Store practices and the outsized power the company holds in determining the fate of businesses that rely on the Play Store. As a result of this power, Play Store is subject to antitrust investigations around the world including India.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekar Sharma, who knows a thing or two about apps being taken down unexpectedly, tweeted in support of Abbot and urged the Indian government to address this problem through regulation.

Which other companies have suffered similarly?

Digital ledger app Khatabook, personal finance app SayF, and a few other developers tweeted about facing similar experiences:

Why was IndiaGold’s app removed?

According to the notice sent by Google to the developer, TezEMI was removed because of “prior violations of the Developer Program Policies and Developer Distribution Agreement by this or associated, previously-terminated Google Play Developer accounts.” Abbot, however, said that his company did not receive any violation notice prior to this incident. Other users on Twitter pointed out that it could be because an account associated with IndiaGold might have violated Google’s policies.

