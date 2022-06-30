Google abruptly removes IndiaGold’s TezEMI app from Play Store without warning

What happened: Google on 29 June abruptly removed TezEMI, one of IndiaGold’s apps, from the Play Store and terminated the company’s developer account without providing any warning, IndiaGold’s co-founder Deepak Abbot tweeted. “This is not just frustrating but also shows how we are held hostage by them,” Abbot remarked.

🤬 No warning, no prior violation notice still one of our App + the Dev account terminated with no explanation. @GooglePlay is ok to allow porn apps, data stealing apps, chinese loan apps, clone apps. This is not just frustrating but also shows how we are held hostage by them pic.twitter.com/IwSb0BgQUe — Deepak Abbot (@deepakabbot) June 29, 2022

Why does this matter? In response to Abbot’s tweet, a dozen other companies came forward to state that the same thing happened to them, highlighting the frustrating lack of transparency in Google’s Play Store practices and the outsized power the company holds in determining the fate of businesses that rely on the Play Store. As a result of this power, Play Store is subject to antitrust investigations around the world including India.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekar Sharma, who knows a thing or two about apps being taken down unexpectedly, tweeted in support of Abbot and urged the Indian government to address this problem through regulation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This is clearly what we need to solve for @GoI_MeitY !

India’s digital businesses are hostage to such acts with no recourse. https://t.co/flbdsZCF2f — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) June 29, 2022

This is borderline bully by Google. The power they hold to deplatform anyone is just outright crazy! — Saureen Adani (@adanisaureen) June 29, 2022

Which other companies have suffered similarly?

Digital ledger app Khatabook, personal finance app SayF, and a few other developers tweeted about facing similar experiences:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Has happened with Khatabook as well before. Very high handed nature of the Playstore team. Can’t do much because they’re a monopoly. — ravishnaresh.eth (@ravishnaresh) June 29, 2022

@deepakabbot the same happened with us @sayfinvest & there is no proper channel to reach out to them, just email & keep waiting for their reply is frustrating @GooglePlay atleast you should warn the developers before taking steps & make a channel for raising queries as developers — Aman Singh (@aman_singh0802) June 29, 2022

1) Happened to me a couple of weeks ago, I appealed and nothing happened. I had to reupload my app and this all cost me a lot. 2) Today only they terminated one of our apps with 10k+ DAU without any notice. We are now working on fixing it. In both cases, we felt helpless. Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading. — Pulkit Goyal (@_pulkitg) June 29, 2022

This has happened with us as well. Very frustrating. On top of that support is automated mails. — Abhinay Jain (@AbhinayJain6) June 29, 2022

Why was IndiaGold’s app removed?

According to the notice sent by Google to the developer, TezEMI was removed because of “prior violations of the Developer Program Policies and Developer Distribution Agreement by this or associated, previously-terminated Google Play Developer accounts.” Abbot, however, said that his company did not receive any violation notice prior to this incident. Other users on Twitter pointed out that it could be because an account associated with IndiaGold might have violated Google’s policies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

this is a long known issue. the problem is – if any of the developers associated with ur play store account has a strike against them (let’s say they are a consultant, etc)…then google will ban. it is transitive that way. quite unfair. check on /r/androiddev on how to appeal — Sandeep Srinivasa (@sandeepssrin) June 29, 2022

Heard several instances of this. If they find any link with an account (by any freelance dev/app agency/etc) which was previously banned, they’ll ban the & remove app. Google has no appeal process in place. Apple is 100x better in this regard with a proper devrel team in India. — Tanmay (@tanmays) June 29, 2022 Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also Read