Why ExpressVPN is exiting India and what it means for others

What happened? “With a recent data law introduced in India requiring all VPN providers to store user information for at least five years, ExpressVPN has made the very straightforward decision to remove our Indian-based VPN servers,” the company announced on June 2

What law? The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on April 28 issued cybersecurity directions, which, among other things, require VPN service providers to maintain detailed information on customers such as their names, contact details, the purpose of usage, IP address, etc, and possibly logs of web activity as well.

Users can still access Indian servers. How? ExpressVPN said that its users will still be able to connect to VPN servers that will give them Indian IP addresses and allow them to access the internet as if they were located in India. These “virtual” India servers will instead be physically located in Singapore and the UK.

“As for internet users based in India, they can use ExpressVPN confident that their online traffic is not being logged or stored, and that it’s not being monitored by their government.” – ExpressVPN

But, ExpressVPN is not out of the weeds yet: If ExpressVPN thought it can pull out of the country to avoid the new law, it is mistaken. The FAQs on the cybersecurity directions say that the directions apply to foreign companies serving Indian users as well, not just companies based in India. And since ExpressVPN will continue to serve Indian users, it is subject to the directions regardless of whether it physically has servers in India or not. In a response to Entrackr on Thursday, the IT Ministry reiterated, “The directions apply to any VPN Service provider offering services to the users in India.” However, it might be harder for the government to go after the company now because it does not have a physical presence in India.

Why are VPN providers not happy with the cybersecurity directions? Many of the popular VPN providers made it clear that they will not comply with the directions because it goes against the very privacy features that VPNs tout. “We will never collect logs of user activity, including no logging of browsing history, traffic destination, data content, or DNS queries. We also never store connection logs, meaning no logs of IP addresses, outgoing VPN IP addresses, connection timestamps, or session durations,” ExpressVPN reiterated in its announcement.

“ExpressVPN refuses to participate in the Indian government’s attempts to limit internet freedom. As a company focused on protecting privacy and freedom of expression online, we will continue to fight to keep users connected to the open and free internet with privacy and security, no matter where they are located.” – ExpressVPN

Technically not possible for us to comply: “Not only is it our policy that we would not accept logging, but we have also specifically designed our VPN servers to not be able to log, including by running in RAM. Data centers are unlikely to be able to accommodate this policy and our server architecture under this new regulation, and thus we will move forward without physical servers in India,” ExpressVPN said.

What are the ramifications of this move? ExpressVPN could set the stage for other VPN providers to make the same decision. NordVPN has already indicated that it will pull out from the country as well. Not just VPNs, but other companies that find the directions onerous might also exit India. And in place of these global products, Indian users might be left with inferior alternatives.

Didn’t the IT Minister give an ultimatum recently? Yes. On May 18, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar told VPN providers that they can either comply or leave the country. “If you don’t have the logs, start maintaining the logs. If you’re a VPN that wants to hide and be anonymous about those who use VPNs and you don’t want to go by these rules, then if you want to pull out (from the country), frankly, that is the only opportunity you have,” Chandrasekhar said. Looks like ExpressVPN took this to heart.