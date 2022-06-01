TLDR: Zuckerberg Sued, Xiaomi Probe, Twitter Fined $150 Mn, TikTok, DuckDuckGo, E-Commerce, Indian IT Attrition,

Mark Zuckerberg Sued For Cambridge Analytica Scandal By D.C.

Meta CEO and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has been sued by the District of Columbia (DC), alleging his personal liability for the Cambridge Analytica privacy breach case of 2017 on grounds of his participation and knowledge of company decisions. The personal data of millions of Facebook users was breached, harvested, and allegedly used to manipulate the 2016 U.S. elections by data mining firm Cambridge Analytica. [Read more]

Indian Agencies Criticized For Treating Patent Fees As Money Laundering

A tech industry lobby group has flagged Indian authorities’ ‘ignorance’ of patent fees, after Chinese tech giant Xiaomi was raided in April on money laundering allegations. Without naming the case, the letter by India Cellular and Electronics Association says that accusations of illegal royalty payments will have a “chilling effect” on the Indian business environment. It said that Indian agencies are not “well briefed” on royalty fees and view it as moving money abroad. [Read More]

Twitter Fined $150 Million By U.S. For Privacy, Data Violations

The U.S. Department of Justice fined microblogging platform Twitter for user privacy violations between 2013 and 2019. Twitter used account contact information to deliver targeted ads to users. Emails and phone numbers received for signing up were being used for its internal personalised advertisements system. This is a repeat of the same issue it had been flagged by the Federal Trade Commission in 2011. [Read more]

214 Mn. Hyperlocal E-Commerce Customers In India By Year End, Says Report

A report by Dentsu India’s WATConsult says that there will be 214 million hyperlocal e-commerce customers in India by end of 2022. A growing working population concentrated in metros, increased internet and device penetration, and a rising demand for convenience is spurring the growth of hyperlocal e-commerce apps like Zomato, Swiggy, UrbanClap, BigBasket, PharmEasy, etc. Food delivery and logistics are the most demanded segments. [Read more]

India To Oppose Moratorium On E-Commerce Custom Duties At WTO Next Month

India is set to oppose the WTO’s moratorium on custom duties on e-commerce goods in the upcoming 12th ministerial conference of the international trade body. It argues that this limits the policy space for developing countries for digital advancement and leads to loss of customs revenues to the tune of $10 billion. The freeze on ‘electronic transmissions’ was placed in 1998 and has been extended every year since. [Read more]

DuckDuckGo Reportedly Allowed Data Tracking By Microsoft, Raises Eyebrows

DuckDuckGo, the ‘alternative’, anonymous search engine to Google, faced a backlash after it was reported that it was allowing Micrsoft to track users’ data. Zach Edwards, a security researcher, claimed that DuckDuckGo blocks trackers of Facebook and Google but allows those of Microsoft-owned Bing and LinkedIn. Founder and CEO Gabriel Weinberg admitted a contractual obligation for the ‘exemption’ and said that it will be taken up with Microsoft. [Read more]

TikTok’s User Base Unsurpassed After Two Years Of Ban

Amid reports that TikTok owner ByteDance is looking at ways to reenter the Indian market, Business Standard reported that two years after the popular short video platform was banned in India, it remains unsurpassed in terms of unique visitors. TikTok had around 160 million unique vistors monthly before its ban in 2020, with 41% of mobile internet users as visitors. ShareChat and Moj combined could pull in 31.3% in April 2022, by comparison. [Read More]