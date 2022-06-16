wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Cloudflare outage disrupts Indian companies for couple of hours

Major Indian companies and start-ups were down for hours after Cloudflare experienced an outage due to an increase in resource consumption.

Published

cloudflare down india

Cloudflare, one of the most prominent content delivery network and DDoS mitigation companies, experienced a brief outage on June 15, 2022 in India, the company confirmed in a statement to Medianama.

Why it matters: Cloudflare outages are significant as they can bring down large swathes of the internet. The outage in question caused disruption to a number of Indian companies and start-ups and affected their operations.

How long did the outage last: The outage lasted for nearly two hours before it was fixed by the company, TechCrunch revealed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What was the reason behind the outage: The company’s spokesperson informed Medianama that the outage was not a result of an attack.

  • “The root cause of the issue was an increase in resource consumption due to a software release,” the company explained.

Which regions were impacted: The company spokesperson said that the Cloudflare’s operations were affected in India, Indonesia, and Eastern Europe.

What kind of companies were impacted: Several services faced issues due to the outage which include Discord, Acko, GitLab and OSlash, TechCrunch reported.

  • It also added that platforms like Shopify, Udemy, Canva, and Zerodha were affected due to the outage.

What did the company say: “Given Cloudflare’s scale and the percentage of the Internet that relies on our network it’s understandable that whenever something breaks online people will speculate that it may have been an issue with our systems,” read the statement.

  • “When we do have issues it is a core value at Cloudflare that we are open and transparent about what happened, why it happened, and what we’re doing to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” the statement said in conclusion.

Have there been outages in the past: Several websites were down in many parts of the world for nearly half an hour in 2019 when Cloudflare faced issues on account of bad software deployment, Business Insider reported.

  • Many platforms on the internet suffered disruptions in 2020 when Cloudflare DNS service faced operational snags, according to TechCrunch.
  • Many companies like Discord, Feedly, Politico, Shopify and League of Legends were all affected at the time, the news website added.

Also read:

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre when I am off work consuming movies by the dozen.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Tanul Thakur Case: Delhi High Court Should Quash Blocking Order, Vindicate Legacy of Shreya Singhal

The Delhi High Court should quash the government's order to block Tanul Thakur's website in light of the Shreya Singhal verdict by the Supreme...

7 days ago

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

May 23, 2022

News

Tax – the bugbear for India’s online gaming industry

The industry's growth is being weighed down by taxation and legal uncertainty.

May 23, 2022

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ