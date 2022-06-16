Cloudflare outage disrupts Indian companies for couple of hours

Cloudflare, one of the most prominent content delivery network and DDoS mitigation companies, experienced a brief outage on June 15, 2022 in India, the company confirmed in a statement to Medianama.

⚠️⚠️⚠️ #Cloudflare is down in India. And our whole business is just stopped due to that. We somehow rely on software that relies on Cloudflare. @CloudflareHelp @Cloudflare

Any estimated time to fix it? Have you found the issue? @HubSpot @Hostinger We cannot use your service. pic.twitter.com/ZK2IScCekM — Manpreet Singh (@thisismanpreets) June 15, 2022

Why it matters: Cloudflare outages are significant as they can bring down large swathes of the internet. The outage in question caused disruption to a number of Indian companies and start-ups and affected their operations.

How long did the outage last: The outage lasted for nearly two hours before it was fixed by the company, TechCrunch revealed.

What was the reason behind the outage: The company’s spokesperson informed Medianama that the outage was not a result of an attack.

“The root cause of the issue was an increase in resource consumption due to a software release,” the company explained.

Which regions were impacted: The company spokesperson said that the Cloudflare’s operations were affected in India, Indonesia, and Eastern Europe.

What kind of companies were impacted: Several services faced issues due to the outage which include Discord, Acko, GitLab and OSlash, TechCrunch reported.

It also added that platforms like Shopify, Udemy, Canva, and Zerodha were affected due to the outage.

What did the company say: “Given Cloudflare’s scale and the percentage of the Internet that relies on our network it’s understandable that whenever something breaks online people will speculate that it may have been an issue with our systems,” read the statement.

“When we do have issues it is a core value at Cloudflare that we are open and transparent about what happened, why it happened, and what we’re doing to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” the statement said in conclusion.

Have there been outages in the past: Several websites were down in many parts of the world for nearly half an hour in 2019 when Cloudflare faced issues on account of bad software deployment, Business Insider reported.

Many platforms on the internet suffered disruptions in 2020 when Cloudflare DNS service faced operational snags, according to TechCrunch.

Many companies like Discord, Feedly, Politico, Shopify and League of Legends were all affected at the time, the news website added.

