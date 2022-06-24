What are the issues clarified by CBDT’s new guidelines on 1%TDS for digital assets?

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued guidelines to clear up confusion over the one percent tax deducted at source (TDS) on transfer of a virtual digital asset (VDA) on exchanges. The measure was announced as part of the crypto tax regime announced in the Budget 2022-23 and comes into effect on July 1, 2022.

Why it matters: The tax regime was welcomed by the crypto industry stakeholders which saw the announcement as a sign of the government’s open attitude towards crypto assets. The rate of taxation however, along with the one percent TDS, left a bitter taste as the industry argued that it was prohibitive and would complicate the smooth functioning of business.

What is the basis for the TDS: The Indian government added a new section (194S) in the Income-tax Act, 1961, through the Finance Act 2022.

When should tax be deducted: The deduction must be done at the time of payment or at the time of credit of sum (paid to acquire a VDA) to the account of the seller, whichever is earlier.

When can deduction be avoided: One does not have to deduct the TDS in the following scenarios—

Sum to acquire a VDA is payable by a specified person and the value of such sum does not exceed Rs.50,000 during the financial year;

Consideration is payable by any person other than a specified person and the value of such consideration does not exceed Rs.10,000 during the financial year.

A specified person has been defined as an individual or Hindu undivided family (HUF) who does not have any income under the head “profit and gains of business or profession”.

Moreover, an individual or an HUF having income under the aforementioned head should not have total sales/gross receipts/turnover from business exceed one crore rupees or in case of profession exercised by him does not exceed fifty lakh rupees.

Who will deduct tax when the transfer is through an exchange: The directive clarifies that TDS must be deducted by the exchange which is crediting or making payment to the seller (who is the owner of the VDA being transferred).

The broker becomes the seller if he owns the VDA. Hence, the amount of consideration being credited or paid to the broker by the exchange is also subject to TDS.

What happens when the broker is not the seller: The responsibility to deduct TDS shall be on both the exchange and the broker.

“However, if there is a written agreement between the exchange and the broker that (the) broker shall be deducting tax on such credit/payment, then (the) broker alone may deduct the tax under section 194S of the Act,” read the document.

The exchange will have to furnish a quarterly statement for all such transactions of the quarter on or before the due date stipulated in the Income-tax Rules, 1962.

What happens when an exchange owns VDA: The guidelines state that the exchange can enter into a written agreement with the buyer or his broker stipulating that the exchange would be paying the tax on or before the due date for that quarter.

The exchange will have to furnish a quarterly statement for all such transactions. Moreover, the exchange has to submit its income tax return which includes these transactions.

What happens if the transfer of VDA is in kind: The guidelines reveal that in situations where the consideration is in kind or in exchange of another VDA, the person responsible for making the payment (buyer) is required to ensure that TDS is deducted.

The buyer and seller will both need to pay tax as they will be buyer and seller simultaneously. They will have to show evidence to each other that the tax is paid before the exchange.

It will then be required to be reported in the TDS statement along with challan number.

The provision is difficult to implement practically if the transaction is taking place through an exchange so the tax may be deducted by the exchange as an alternative.

An exchange will need a written agreement to exercise this process and would need to deduct tax for both legs of the transaction and pay to the government.

How to convert tax deducted in kind into cash: The exchange will first have to deduct tax on the pair being traded. For example, if Michael is paying Cardano to acquire Solana from David, then one percent of Cardano and one percent of Solana will be deducted as tax.

The exchanges will have to execute a market order for converting this tax deducted in kind to one of the primary VDAs (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether) immediately. These VDA can be easily converted into INR, as explained by the document.

The exchange will accumulate tax for the entire day and then convert it into cash at midnight.

The customer will be issued a contract note over email which will include the amount of tax withheld in kind and the amount of rupee realised from the withheld tax.

The guidelines clarified that there would not be any further TDS for converting the tax withheld in kind in the form of VDA into INR or from one VDA to another VDA and then into INR.

The CBDT also clarified that the tax required to be withheld shall be on the “net” consideration after excluding GST/charges levied by the intermediary for rendering services.

How will the limit of Rs. 50,000 be computed: The threshold will be considered from April 1, 2022 which is the start of the financial year.

The provision is applicable at the time of credit or payment of any sum, representing consideration for transfer of VDA, and sums paid before July 1, 2022 will not be subjected to TDS.

