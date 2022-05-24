wordpress blog stats
TLDR: Zepto, Telegram, Match Group, Google, Airbnb, Clearview AI, facial recognition

Published

Zepto to expand into online pharmacy space

The ten-minute grocery delivery startup is looking to enter the online pharmacy business where it will likely square off against platforms such as Tata’s 1mg, Reliance’s Netmeds, and Pharmeasy, TOI said in its report. The general business model of online pharmacies in India has faced pushback from trade unions even as government regulations are awaited.

Telcos look to boost ARPU by hiking tariffs

Major Indian telecom service providers including Vodafone Idea are looking to raise customer tariffs by 10-12 percent before Diwali, ET reported. This decision is reportedly informed by the fact that the telecom industry did not lose active users in the March quarter despite 20-25% tariff hikes.

Tamil Nadu boy behind bomb hoax emails

Those who sent emails with bomb threats to Bengaluru schools and colleges were able to mask their IP address with the help of a programme created by a minor in Tamil Nadu, The Indian Express revealed in a report. The boy shared the code with the culprits through Telegram and other platforms, police officials found.

Facial recognition data of UK residents to be wiped

Clearview AI is under government orders to erase all the data that it has scraped from UK residents, according to The Verge. The facial recognition software maker also faces a fine for non-compliance with the country’s data protection laws.

Bulk of Florida’s social media law struck down

A US appeals court has deemed large portions of a Florida law targetting major social media platforms as unenforceable, as per Reuters. It also ruled that the law violates the companies’ First Amendment rights.

Google makes temporary concessions for Match Group

Match Group apps like Tinder can continue offering users payment options besides Google Play billing, for now. This is part of a temporary agreement between the two after Match sued Google for requiring all apps to mandatorily use the company’s own billing system for sales of digital goods and services by June 1.

Airbnb to shut down rentals in China: Report

Airbnb listings in China will no longer be available on the platform from this summer season as a result of pandemic-related issues, CNBC reported citing sources. Formally launched in 2016, bookings in the country have led to a contribution of just 1% to the platform’s total revenue.


Views

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

1 day ago

News

Tax – the bugbear for India’s online gaming industry

The industry's growth is being weighed down by taxation and legal uncertainty.

1 day ago

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022

