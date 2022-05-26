wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:

TLDR: WhatsApp, Google, Apple, Netflix, Swiggy, Instagram, spyware, cybersecurity

Published

There’s a new spyware threat in town

A highly sophisticated spyware is infecting Android devices around the world, researchers who are part of Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) have found. PREDATOR seems like a close cousin of the Pegasus spyware: It has reportedly been deployed against journalists, activists, and political rivals in countries like Egypt, Armenia, Greece, Madagascar, Côte d’Ivoire, Serbia, Spain, and Indonesia.

WhatsApp feature gives access to PAN, driver’s license

Indian citizens who have uploaded their government-issued documents, marksheets, or insurance policy papers on Digilocker can now download them over WhatsApp by dropping a text to +91 9013151515 – the MyGov Helpdesk chatbot, according to the Press Information Bureau.

Implementing a global digital tax to take a while

France’s finance minister indicated that the re-allocation of taxable profits (earned by Big Tech) to countries where their end users are actually located, might not happen before 2024, according to The Hindu. A two-pillar global digital tax framework that applies to all 135 OECD countries was agreed upon in October last year but it had faced criticism over loopholes. Pillar 1 was supposed to be in place by 2022.

Crypto tax firm makes timely entry into India

CoinTracker is bringing its tax compliance and portfolio-tracking products to all crypto investors across the country, Moneycontrol reported. The company’s expansion comes on the back of the government’s decision to levy a 30 percent tax on virtual digital assets and a 1 percent TDS on all crypto transactions, starting July 1.

Instagram went down for a few hours

Users were unable to log into the Meta-owned social media platform for a brief period of time yesterday, Indian Express reported. But other user reports indicated that the outage didn’t affect all of them; Instagram has kept mum about it.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Swiggy makes a play for e-commerce: Report

The food delivery platform is looking to have local stores and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands be a part of its own online marketplace, ET reported citing sources. Swiggy has been making several moves to expand beyond its traditional offerings; for instance, it recently acquired a table booking platform called Dineout.

Apple sets new deadline for App Store rule

All apps on the App Store that allow users to create their own accounts must also let them delete the said accounts along with their personal data by June 30. “The account deletion option should be easy to find in your app. If your app offers Sign in with Apple, you’ll need to use the Sign in with Apple REST API to revoke user tokens when deleting an account,” Apple reportedly told developers.

Netflix launches three mobile games

The online streaming giant released new game titles as part of its bet on interactive entertainment, according to Reuters. Role-playing adventure game Moonlighter, strategy game Townsmen, and animated idle-adventure game Dragon Up is available for both iOS and Android users, the report added.

Texas gunman was active on Facebook before the attack

The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a school in Texas, reportedly discussed his plans on Facebook in the form of one-to-one direct messages, prior to the attack. A similar piece of information was reported in the aftermath of the Buffalo shooting. Could this lead to greater social media monitoring in the US? What does it mean for end-to-end encryption which is enabled on Facebook Messenger?

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

3 days ago

News

Tax – the bugbear for India’s online gaming industry

The industry's growth is being weighed down by taxation and legal uncertainty.

3 days ago

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ