Video: Members Call on Business And Privacy Impact Of India’s New Cybersecurity Directive

This video, from a members-only call we hosted on May 11, 2022, contains an overview of the new directions issued by CERT-In and how they will impact your business:

What we have covered

Through this discussion, we examined among other things:

What are the new directions issued and who all are impacted?

Why has the government issued these directions?

What is CERT-In’s privacy and data usage policy?

Is maintaining logs for 180 days feasible?

Is 6-hours enough to report an incident?

What type of incidents must be reported?

Why does the government want companies to sync clocks and why is that a complex issue?

How do they impact crypto exchanges and wallets?

How do they impact VPN providers?

How do they impact cloud service providers and data centers?

Here is the presentation deck for your reference:

