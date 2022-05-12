wordpress blog stats
Video: Members Call on Business And Privacy Impact Of India’s New Cybersecurity Directive

Published

This video, from a members-only call we hosted on May 11, 2022, contains an overview of the new directions issued by CERT-In and how they will impact your business:

What we have covered

Through this discussion, we examined among other things:

  • What are the new directions issued and who all are impacted?
  • Why has the government issued these directions?
  • What is CERT-In’s privacy and data usage policy?
  • Is maintaining logs for 180 days feasible?
  • Is 6-hours enough to report an incident?
  • What type of incidents must be reported?
  • Why does the government want companies to sync clocks and why is that a complex issue?
  • How do they impact crypto exchanges and wallets?
  • How do they impact VPN providers?
  • How do they impact cloud service providers and data centers?

Here is the presentation deck for your reference:

