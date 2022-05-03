Apple’s proposed App Store changes rejected one more time

The tech giant was ordered by the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) to change its App Store policies so that dating app developers could use third-party payment systems to process in-app purchases by users. But the proposed changes have once again failed to convince the Dutch regulator which has continued to levy million-dollar fines against Apple, according to 9to5Mac.

AA platform brings first public sector lender onboard

As per a TOI report, the Union Bank of India has become the first public sector lender to join the account aggregator (AA) framework — a financial data sharing mechanism regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). What does this mean for Union Bank customers? Being part of the AA framework means that financial information users (FIUs) can request and obtain information about a customer, after obtaining their consent, for disbursing loans. Its use cases could also include healthcare and disseminating financial advisory to clients.

Occupied Ukraine’s web traffic now passes through Russia

After purportedly taking control of Kherson, Russia has rerouted the internet traffic flowing out of the Ukrainian region to pass through the former’s communications infrastructure, Reuters reported. The internet was briefly suspended and restored in Kherson, following which, NetBlocks (which tracks internet service disruptions) noticed that various metrics showed traffic was now going through Russia.

Number of unicorns in India hits 100 mark

A neobanking platform for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) called Open has emerged as India’s 100th unicorn after raising $50 million at a valuation of $1 billion, Moneycontrol said citing sources. Six months ago, Open was able to raise $100 million from Google, Temasek, Visa, and SoftBank Investments, the report added. What are Neo-banks and why the excitement over them? Read more.

Zepto raises $200 million at a valuation of $900 million

Inc42 reported that a Series D funding round by quick commerce startup Zepto has brought it one step closer to becoming a unicorn. After it raised $200 million led by Y Combinator’s Continuity fund, Zepto’s valuation shot up to $900 million from $570 million.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Authorities find Pegasus spyware on Spanish PM’s phone

Mobile devices belonging to the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez and Defence Minister Margarita Robles were infected with Pegasus spyware in May and June 2021, respectively. Data was extracted from both phones while the phones of other members of the government are also being examined to determine who else has been targeted, The Guardian revealed. Pegasus is a highly sophisticated surveillance tool developed by Israeli firm NSO Group that is capable of infecting target devices with zero-click exploits.

PM Modi’s speeches to be tracked using new dashboard

An RTI filed by The Indian Express revealed that various government ministries and departments were recently told how to maintain a dashboard whose only purpose is to track speeches delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The training programme was conducted in coordination with the NIC division, the newspaper said.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.