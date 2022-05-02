Swiggy to take a stab at delivering groceries via drones

The food delivery platform’s grocery service Instamart has roped in four startups for a pilot project that involves carrying out supply runs using drones, according to a Moneycontrol report. How will it work? For starters, drones will carry grocery supplies gathered from seller-run dark stores in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR to a common customer point. From there, a delivery worker will pick up what they need based on the order.

Social media post from 2017 gets Dalit activist in trouble

Dalit activist Harohalli Ravindra has been arrested by police in Mysuru, Karnataka for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in a message that was posted on social media five years ago, The Hindu said in its report. The charges against Ravindra have been filed under Section 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code.

Real money gaming industry opposes 30% GST on entry fees

The real money gaming industry has demanded that tax be levied only on the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) and not on entry fees, according to a press release. This is one among several other industry recommendations that have been sent to the GST council ahead of a Ministry of Finance meeting on the GST regime covering online gaming, casinos, and racecourses today.

NCB drug bust in Delhi reveals Flipkart connection

A narcotics syndicate was busted by the NCB’s Delhi unit in Shaheen Bagh which led to the seizure of drugs worth Rs 100 crores. What does this have to do with Flipkart? According to inc42, the seized drugs were found wrapped in the e-commerce platform’s branded packaging. The news quickly led to calls by CAIT for an immediate and strict probe into Flipkart. In response, Flipkart has filed a complaint against unknown persons for counterfeiting its exclusive packaging material that is only distributed to sellers through its portal, although bootleg versions are reportedly widely available.

Delhi HC sides with MakeMyTrip in Google trademark case

Google and Booking.com have been temporarily restrained from using the keyword ‘MakeMyTrip’ in the search engine’s Ads program, Economic Times reported. “In view of the facts, orders and legal position as discussed above, this Court is prima facie of the opinion that the use of the Plaintiff’s registered mark ‘MakeMyTrip’ on the Google Ads Program as a keyword would amount to trademark infringement,” read the interim order by a single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court. The legal dispute stretches back to 2019.

Microsoft Edge to come with free VPN feature

A VPN service that is driven by Cloudflare will be integrated into Microsoft’s Edge browser as the tech giant looks to amp up browser security and privacy, The Verge revealed. Web traffic encryption, location hiding, and access to blocked content should be possible with the Edge Secure Network.

Indian exam prep institute raises millions from Bodhi Tree

Bodhi Tree, an investment platform floated by James Murdoch and Uday Shankar, has invested $600 million in Kota-based ALLEN Career Institute. Murdoch’s Lupa Systems is likely to pick a 30-35% stake in the test prep brand at a valuation close to $1.2 billion, Entrackr said citing sources.

SEBI to become part of Account Aggregator framework soon

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch revealed that India’s regulator for the capital and securities market is in the last legs of joining the Account Aggregator (AA) framework, as per an inc42 report. First announced in 2015, the AA framework is essentially meant to be an RBI-regulated financial data sharing mechanism with use cases in lending, healthcare, and financial advisory.

