wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Swiggy acquires Dineout as it squares off against Zomato

Swiggy is moving past online delivery and onto the dining market.

Published

Swiggy has entered into an agreement with Times Internet to acquire Dineout— a platform for restaurant discovery and online table booking, according to a press release. The companies did not share the financial terms of the acquisition, but TechCrunch reported that the all-equity deal is valued at $200 million.

Why it matters: Swiggy’s acquisition is significant as it provides the company a foothold in the dining out space which will pit it against Zomato. Swiggy has largely kept its focus on delivery but this acquisition might see it making a play for a space that Zomato has come to dominate for years.

Why acquire Dineout: The company will offer Swiggy a network of over 50,000 restaurant partners along with technical expertise. Swiggy also wrote that Dineout will help with setting up table reservations and events while drawing synergies from its offerings. It also provides restaurant solutions such as marketing, payments, and contactless dining besides discounts and privileges to customers across partner restaurants through Dineout Passport and Dineout Pay, Economic Times reported. Dineout has close to 5 million users, ET added.

What will happen to Dineout’s team: Swiggy wrote that Dineout will continue to operate as an independent app post the acquisition and its team will be absorbed into Swiggy. The release added that founders Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain, and Vivek Kapoor will join Swiggy. Swiggy intends to combine its loyalty programme with Dineout Passport to create a single subscription for customers, ET said in its report. It will also integrate its wallet with Dineout Pay, the report added.

How old is Dineout: The company was founded in 2012 and was acquired by Times Internet two years later, which has since invested $50 million, TechCrunch added. The companies will focus on integrating Dineout’s offerings with the Swiggy app over the next 12 months, ET reported.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Swiggy switches out Swiggy SUPER: Swiggy One was launched in November 2021 wherein users are able to avail free deliveries on orders from over 70,000 restaurants if they enroll in the company’s single-tier subscription plan. It was seen as a ploy to take on Zomato Pro— Zomato’s own membership service.

  • The membership programme replaced the platform’s incumbent Swiggy SUPER programme.
  • The food delivery major had revamped Swiggy SUPER in March 2021 offering three tiers—Binge, Bite and Bit—with increasing benefits.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre when I am off work consuming movies by the dozen.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022
Social Media app icons Social Media app icons

News

An unpopular view on the JPC’s recommendation for social media platforms

It is widely argued that the PDP Bill report seeks to discard the intermediary status of social media platforms but that may not be...

March 15, 2022

News

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

February 22, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ