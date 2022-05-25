TLDR: Starlink, GitHub, Snapchat, Binance, Uber, Delhi High Court, broadband internet

US and India partner on crucial emerging tech

The two countries extended support to each other in areas such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G/6G, biotech, semiconductors, and space, as per a report by The Hindu. The US will reportedly join six tech innovation hubs set up across India and support at least 25 joint research projects this year in areas including, AI, data, health, climate, and agriculture.

Doctors told not to solicit patients on social media

India’s apex board for medical ethics has proscribed the use of social media platforms, apps, and online forums by doctors as a way of drawing in more patients, The Telegraph reported. Buying their way to higher ratings, increased follower count, and top search results is also not an option under the regulations drafted by the National Medical Commission’s Ethics and Medical Registration Board (NMC-EMRB).

GitHub to help Indian dev projects get bankrolled

Indian open-source developers looking for financial backing can now sign up for GitHub’s Sponsors service, a Mint report revealed. The code-repository platform will take a 10% cut but only if the sponsor is an organisation and not an individual.

Discrimination case against Uber to proceed

A writ petition accusing Uber of discriminating against a specially-abled person will be taken up by the Delhi High Court, Inc42 reported. It adds to the mobility platform’s consumer woes in India.

Binance seeks clarity on India’s crypto future

A clear, progressive, and pro-innovation regulatory framework is necessary before investments are scaled up in India’s crypto market, Binance’s Asia-Pacific head Leon Foong told The Indian Express. Foong also stressed educating Indians about crypto before making investments.

Starlink offers RVs internet connection

The Space X subsidiary has rolled out a broadband internet plan that is specifically designed for recreational vehicles in the United States, according to TechCrunch. At about $135 per month, including hardware costs, RVs in a Starlink coverage area will automatically have internet access but only as long as they are stationary. Even then, internet speeds are not guaranteed across all locations as it depends on latency driven by peak usage hours.

Snap Inc undershooting forecasts spurs sell-off

The social media company unexpectedly cutting down its forecasts for the second quarter was perceived to be an ominous sign by Wall Street and led to social media stocks losing more than $135 billion in market value, according to Bloomberg. The news also had an adverse impact on the shares of digital advertising services.

