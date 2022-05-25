wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:

TLDR: Starlink, GitHub, Snapchat, Binance, Uber, Delhi High Court, broadband internet

Published

US and India partner on crucial emerging tech

The two countries extended support to each other in areas such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G/6G, biotech, semiconductors, and space, as per a report by The Hindu. The US will reportedly join six tech innovation hubs set up across India and support at least 25 joint research projects this year in areas including, AI, data, health, climate, and agriculture.

Doctors told not to solicit patients on social media

India’s apex board for medical ethics has proscribed the use of social media platforms, apps, and online forums by doctors as a way of drawing in more patients, The Telegraph reported. Buying their way to higher ratings, increased follower count, and top search results is also not an option under the regulations drafted by the National Medical Commission’s Ethics and Medical Registration Board (NMC-EMRB).

GitHub to help Indian dev projects get bankrolled

Indian open-source developers looking for financial backing can now sign up for GitHub’s Sponsors service, a Mint report revealed. The code-repository platform will take a 10% cut but only if the sponsor is an organisation and not an individual.

Discrimination case against Uber to proceed

A writ petition accusing Uber of discriminating against a specially-abled person will be taken up by the Delhi High Court, Inc42 reported. It adds to the mobility platform’s consumer woes in India.

Binance seeks clarity on India’s crypto future

A clear, progressive, and pro-innovation regulatory framework is necessary before investments are scaled up in India’s crypto market, Binance’s Asia-Pacific head Leon Foong told The Indian Express. Foong also stressed educating Indians about crypto before making investments.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Starlink offers RVs internet connection

The Space X subsidiary has rolled out a broadband internet plan that is specifically designed for recreational vehicles in the United States, according to TechCrunch. At about $135 per month, including hardware costs, RVs in a Starlink coverage area will automatically have internet access but only as long as they are stationary. Even then, internet speeds are not guaranteed across all locations as it depends on latency driven by peak usage hours.

Snap Inc undershooting forecasts spurs sell-off

The social media company unexpectedly cutting down its forecasts for the second quarter was perceived to be an ominous sign by Wall Street and led to social media stocks losing more than $135 billion in market value, according to Bloomberg. The news also had an adverse impact on the shares of digital advertising services.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

2 days ago

News

Tax – the bugbear for India’s online gaming industry

The industry's growth is being weighed down by taxation and legal uncertainty.

2 days ago

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ