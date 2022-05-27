Reading List: Impact of India’s New Cybersecurity Directions; June 2nd #Ad

We’re gearing up for our event on the Impact of India’s New Cybersecurity Directions next week. MediaNama is hosting this session online on Thursday (June 2) with our audience of citizens and professionals interested in technology policy.

India’s new cybersecurity directions, issued via its agency CERT-In, enforce some significant changes in how digital companies, big and small, operate in India. That makes it crucial for us to hone in on these directions and understand the perspectives of key stakeholders.

Our event will bring together diverse perspectives on the directions from a variety of stakeholders. Register now to attend this event.

Reading List

Here are some recommended reads ahead of the event:

CERT-In Wants Cybersecurity Incidents Reported Within 6 Hours (read)

Why India’s New Cybersecurity Directive Is A Bad Joke (read)

VPN Providers Call India’s New Rules Worse Than China, Russia (read)

Why India Should Not (Yet) Mandate Companies To Adopt A Specific Time Source (read)

India’s Cybersecurity Directive Goes Against Security, Tech Companies Argue (read)

Corporate VPNs Not Subject To Cybersecurity Directive, Govt Clarifies (read)

Cybersecurity Directive Applies To Foreign Companies As Well, IT Ministry Clarifies (read)

Companies Can Use Own Time Source But There’s A Caveat (read)

FAQs On Cybersecurity Directive Adds Fresh Concerns (read)

Do VPN Providers Have To Store Web Activity Logs Of Users? Yes And No (read)

VPN Providers Undeterred By Minister’s Ultimatum To Comply Or Leave India (read)

Public Consultations Not Needed For Cybersecurity Directive: IT Ministry (read)

Why India’s Cybersecurity Watchdog Should Not Exempted From RTI (read)

Fact Check: Do Other Countries Have Lesser Than 6 Hours To Report Cybersecurity Incidents? (read)

Deep Dive: The Legality Of India’s New Cybersecurity Directive (read)

Global Coalition Criticises India’s Cybersecurity Directive (read)

This is an invite-only conference, so don’t forget to register to attend. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think should be raised in the provided application form.

