wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Ola threatens to sue if customer doesn’t erase social media posts

The tussle has sparked questions about EVs and data ownership.

Published

Ola Electric has warned a customer of legal action if he does not delete his social media posts that criticise the e-scooter manufacturer within 24 hours, according to a Moneycontrol report. This was, in turn, a response to Balwant Singh’s notice urging Ola to take down the telemetry data (generated by his son’s scooter) that the company had posted online.

It further denied breaching Singh’s privacy as he himself had made his identity public by complaining on Twitter. The dispute arose when Singh alleged that his son Reetam had met with an accident because of a fault in the Ola S1 Pro’s regenerative braking system. Many on Twitter raised serious concerns about the safety of Ola scooters, and then the company invited more criticism by publicly sharing the speed and braking data of a customer.

Ola Electric has found itself in hot water with complaints of delayed deliveries and malfunctioning e-scooters gaining traction on social media. The company recently recalled over 1,400 units. Meanwhile, fake accounts on Twitter are looking to build a positive narrative around Ola by trolling anyone who criticises the company, Mint reported. The notice to Balwant Singh can be seen as Ola doubling down on its critics by hinting at a potential lawsuit.

Telemetry data is not personal: Ola

The telemetry data posted online is not legally considered “personal” as it does not contain any personally identifiable information or sensitive personal information of Reetam Singh, Ola said in its response. It added that the telemetry data does not come under the ambit of personal or sensitive information in the Information Technology (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and Sensitive Personal Data or Information) Rules, 2011.

However, Ola’s own privacy policy classifies telemetry data as personal data. Moreover, “the person involved in the accident (Mr Balwant’s son) can be identified from certain publicly available communications. So if it is possible to identify who the person is, any information relating to that person is personal,” Lalit Panda, a senior legal policy researcher said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Citing the Supreme Court’s Puttwaswamy judgement, Ola said that the moment Balwant Singh had used his son’s name on social media, he “cannot have any reasonable and legitimate expectation of privacy.” It also accused Balwant Singh of creating a negative image of the company by tagging high-ranking government officials.

What information does Ola collect?

According to Ola’s privacy policy, in addition to data like name, address, mobile, financial information, etc, Ola also collects the following:

  • Telemetry data such as performance, operations, usage of Products
  • Location information, including the GPS location of
    • any person placing an order through the Ola Electric website or mobile application or any other mode
    • while using location-based services through Products and Services
    • addresses provided for providing the Products or Services by us
  • Details of the vehicle purchased, e.g., vehicle license number, VIN, etc.

Who owns the data that an Ola scooter generates?

Another urgent concern that the Singhs have expressed is about the ownership of the data generated by the scooters. As per Reetam Singh, the scooter had been sent to an Ola workshop immediately after the accident on March 26.

“They have published the data they took from my scooter. They had it in their workshop for over ten days. If they override the data sets in my scooter during repairs, I can’t prove otherwise as they have refused any paperwork that lists what actual components they replaced within. This is a serious question on data ownership. I paid money for a device whose data is owned and accessible only to a third party with me having no right to access the same.” — Reetam Singh

By getting access to telemetry data, the customer could hire private investigators to independently verify their claims and put before the court. “At the very least, it creates an abusive position of disparity between them and others, like normal citizens, who lack the capacity to either verify such data or to equally effectively present their own data,” Supreme Court lawyer Nikhil Mehra said.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022
Social Media app icons Social Media app icons

News

An unpopular view on the JPC’s recommendation for social media platforms

It is widely argued that the PDP Bill report seeks to discard the intermediary status of social media platforms but that may not be...

March 15, 2022

News

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

February 22, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ