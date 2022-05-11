Offer: Get A Pass to Attend Today’s Members Call on India’s New Cybersecurity Directive

Are you confused about the implications of India’s new cybersecurity directive? Do you want to know what this might mean for your company or client?

Date: Today, 11 May 2022

Time: 4:00 pm IST

Why this call matters

The Indian government, via its agency CERT-In, has issued new directions covering aspects related to the timeframe for reporting cyber security incidents, maintenance of user identification data, and transaction information for crypto exchanges and wallets, maintenance of customer details by data centers, cloud services, and VPN providers, and maintenance of logs in the Indian jurisdiction.

These directions will become effective in 60 days and significantly impact targeted stakeholders. In the members’ call, we’ll discuss:

What are the new directions issued and who all are affected?

Why has the government issued these directions?

What is CERT-In’s privacy and data usage policy?

Is maintaining logs for 180 days feasible?

Is 6-hours enough to report an incident?

What type of incidents must be reported?

Why does the government want companies to sync clocks and why is that a complex issue?

The session will be about 90 minutes long, beginning with a presentation, where we will explain the key points related to the cybersecurity directive, followed by a Q&A session, in which all attendees can ask questions and/or debate issues.