Members Call Announcement: Business and Privacy Impact of India’s New Cybersecurity Directive

Title: Business and Privacy Impact of India’s New Cybersecurity Directive

Date: Wednesday, May 11th, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM IST

What we will cover

The Indian government, via its agency CERT-In, has issued new directions covering aspects related to the timeframe for reporting cyber security incidents, maintenance of user identification data, and transaction information for crypto exchanges and wallets, maintenance of customer details by data centers, cloud services, and VPN providers, and maintenance of logs in the Indian jurisdiction.

These directions will become effective in 60 days and have a significant impact on the targeted stakeholders. In the members call, we’ll discuss:

What are the new directions issued and who all are impacted?

Why has the government issued these directions?

What is CERT-In’s privacy and data usage policy?

Is maintaining logs for 180 days feasible?

Is 6-hours enough to report an incident?

What type of incidents must be reported?

Why does the government want companies to sync clocks and why is that a complex issue?

How do they impact crypto exchanges and wallets?

How do they impact VPN providers?

How do they impact cloud service providers and data centers?

The session will be about 90 minutes long, beginning with a presentation, where we will explain the key points related to the cybersecurity directive, followed by a Q&A session, in which all members can ask questions and/or debate issues.

