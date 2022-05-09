Internet Services Cut Off For 24 Hours In Bhilwara, Rajasthan

Internet services were restored in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on May 6 following a 24 hours suspension order on May 5, which came on as a result of clashes that emerged after two people were attacked on Wednesday night, the United News of India reported. MediaNama had independently verified the shutdown order from the District Collector’s office.

A copy of the shutdown order from the District Commissioner’s office obtained by MediaNama read:

“Under the provisions of Rules 2(i) and 35(i) of the Telecom Services (Public Emergency Safety Rules) 2017, 2G/3G/4G/Data (Mobile Internet), Bulk SMS/MMS/WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media services through Internet Service Providers will be blocked temporarily across Jodhpur zila for 24 hours, from 4:00 PM May 5 to 4:00 PM May 6.”

The order was signed by Ajmer Divisional Commissioner, Bhanwar Lal Mehra. It is important to note that the order excludes voice call services on both landlines and mobiles as well as landline broadband and leased line data.

Why was the internet shut down in Bhilwara?

According to local reports, two persons were attacked by some unknown people while having food and their bike was set ablaze in the Sanganer area of the city. The attackers also raised slogans, one report said. The two injured were then admitted to a local hospital. They reportedly were stable, suffering minor injuries. The incident happened in the Karbala road area of Sanganer on Wednesday night, cops told the Hindustan Times. “The investigation has been started to arrest the attackers. The internet services have been suspended for 24 hours,” the paper quoted District collector Ashish Modi.

About 150 police personnel from 33 stations were deployed to the area to maintain order during the shutdown. Network services were resumed at 4:00 PM on May 6, the collector’s office confirmed.

Internet shutdowns in Rajasthan violate the Public Safety Rules 2017

The Telecom Services (Public Emergency Safety Rules) 2017 provide the Union government with the power to call for a temporary shutdown of telecom services in a region on grounds of public emergency for up to 15 days at once. The May 5 shutdown order was for an “indefinite” period.

On the other hand, if a local authority wants to call for an internet shutdown they need permission from a competent authority like the Secretary of the state’s Home Department. If the local authority had to block the internet in an emergency, they are required to obtain approval for the internet shutdown from the competent authority within 24 hours.

In March, Rajasthan’s Home Department, in response to an RTI, revealed that the committee responsible for reviewing shutdowns under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Service (Amendment) Rules 2020 does not record its findings but simply confirms such shutdown orders that arrive by circulation.

The Indian government does not maintain data on internet shutdowns in the country, either, since police and public order are subjects of the State, the Ministry of Communications informed the Lok Sabha in response to a parliamentary question.

Other recent internet shutdowns in Rajasthan

Rajasthan has witnessed 82 internet shutdowns in the past ten years, as per SFLC data. Udaipur reportedly saw 26 internet shutdowns between January 2020 and October 2021. In 2022, local authorities in Rajasthan have, so far, called for four shutdowns in under two months, starting March 16.

Jodhpur: The internet and SMS services were shut down “indefinitely” and a curfew under Section 144 was imposed in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, after communal violence broke out across the city on the morning of Eid al-Fitr celebrations, May 3. Services were resumed on May 5.

Karauli: This district, which saw communal violence on April 2, had been cut off from the internet till April 7. Apparently, the internet services were suspended in the area to control the spread of rumours, Hawa Singh Ghumaria, the Additional Director General of Police of Law and Order in Rajasthan Police, told PTI on April 3.

Jhunjhunu: After turmoil broke during a religious procession on March 16, the day of Holi, internet and SMS services were severed for 12 hours, marking the first time internet was cut off from a region in Rajasthan, this year. Last year, on September 26, Jhunjhunu was blocked off the internet for 24 hours due to REET 2021 data.

