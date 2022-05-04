Instagram beats own record on number of user complaints in a month

Instagram saw 1,150 user grievances in the month of March, surpassing February’s 1,050 grievances, according to a compliance report released by Meta. The maximum share of user grievances (593) concerned fake profiles that were impersonating users.

The photo and video sharing platform provided the appropriate tools for resolution in 556 out of 1,150 grievances. “These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues etc,” the report said. Instagram reviews the grievance but doesn’t take any action if the reported content: doesn’t violate any of its policies, lacks sufficient information, provides feedback, involves a dispute with third parties, or is no longer present on the platform.

“Of the other 594 reports where specialized review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 20 reports in total. The remaining 574 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned due to the reasons explained above.” — Meta compliance report.

As per Rule 4(1)(d) of the IT Rules 2021, significant social media intermediaries are required to publish periodic transparency reports. However, loopholes exist in the Rules which do not provide social media platforms with a standardised structure to follow in their compliance reports. As a result, these reports end up being a complete mess.

For example, the method of user reporting of content that involves the least amount of friction for users (simply clicking on the post and reporting it directly) bypasses the specific contact form that Facebook uses to collate Indian complaints and thus appears to be absent from Facebook’s transparency reporting.

User grievances on Facebook up by 37 percent

Meanwhile, Facebook recorded 656 user grievances which is a 37 percent increase in grievances compared to the previous month (478 grievances). In terms of specific areas of concern, three of the following 12 categories witnessed the most significant changes:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hacked accounts: A greater number of Facebook users filed grievances about their accounts being hacked (190) than in February (135). It was also beat all the other categories as the reason that evoked the most user grievances in March, the report revealed.

A greater number of Facebook users filed grievances about their accounts being hacked (190) than in February (135). It was also beat all the other categories as the reason that evoked the most user grievances in March, the report revealed. Bullying and harassment: There were 67 grievances about targeted harassment in March, compared to the 41 grievances in February.

There were 67 grievances about targeted harassment in March, compared to the 41 grievances in February. Fake profiles: Facebook saw 83 grievances between March 1 and 31, up by 51 in the previous month.

Organised hate speech on Facebook saw fewer takedowns

In its compliance report, Meta said that it proactively took action against a total of 21 million pieces of content on Facebook for violating its community safety standards. Content actioned under ‘Dangerous Organizations and Individuals: Organized Hate’ dropped to 17,800 from 36,800 pieces of content actioned last month.

The numbers released by Meta show that ‘Spam’ was the type of content that was actioned against the most, with around 14.9 million pieces of content being deleted from the platform. This is followed by ‘violent and graphic content’ at 2.5 million pieces of content and 2.1 million pieces of content which featured ‘adult nudity and sexual activity’.

The report defined ‘content actioned’ as a photo, video, or text post that was either removed, covered with a warning label, or otherwise actioned. Meanwhile, the proactive detection rate is a measurement of the content that’s been actioned by platforms without users flagging it.

On Instagram, ‘suicide and self injury’ topped the content-actioned chart at 931,400 pieces followed by 674,700 pieces of ‘violent and graphic content’, totalling 2.72 million pieces of content actioned.

A brief glance at the numbers shows that the proactivity rate for Instagram is over 90 percent in most categories except ‘bullying and harassment’ and ‘hate speech’.

What else is required of social media platforms?

Besides publishing periodic compliance report, the IT Rules requires social media intermediaries to:

Proactively identify and take down content: This includes content moderation (through automated mechanisms) of posts that are defamatory, obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, invasive of privacy, insulting or harassing on gender, and other types.

This includes content moderation (through automated mechanisms) of posts that are defamatory, obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, invasive of privacy, insulting or harassing on gender, and other types. Appoint key managerial roles: Significant social media intermediaries (with more than 50 lakh registered users) must appoint a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person, and resident grievance officer, all of whom must be Indian residents and employees of the platform.

Significant social media intermediaries (with more than 50 lakh registered users) must appoint a chief compliance officer, nodal contact person, and resident grievance officer, all of whom must be Indian residents and employees of the platform. Disable content within 36 hours of government order: The Rules also ask intermediaries to provide information for verification of identity or assist any government agency for crime prevention and investigations no later than 72 hours of receiving a lawful order. They also have to preserve records of disabled content for 180 days.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.