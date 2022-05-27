wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:

TLDR: Google, Twitter, Elon Musk, Clearview AI, Brexit, Vodafone, ONDC, e-commerce

Published

Govt to talk over fake reviews on e-commerce sites

The Department of Consumer Affairs is set to bring up the issue of misleading reviews left on e-commerce platforms, their impact, and possible solutions, in an open discussion today. Flipkart, Amazon, Tata, and Reliance Retail are expected to participate in the discussion along with industry bodies such as FICCI and CII, consumer rights activists, lawyers, etc.

Google looks to be part of ONDC: Report

After Amazon and Flipkart, Google is now exploring ways to join the Indian government’s Open Network for Digital Commerce, Economic Times reported citing sources. What is ONDC? Touted as a UPI moment for the e-commerce industry, the etail network looks to bring more kiranas and unorganised retailers online. A pilot is underway in select cities across the country.

India gets serious about online gaming regulation

A government-appointed committee has been tasked to make recommendations on how to regulate the online gaming sector in India, Hindustan Times reported citing documents. Studying global best practices and picking a ministry-in-charge are some other responsibilities of the committee which has a three-month deadline to draw up a report.

Open offer rules won’t apply to govt stake in Vi

The Indian government has been exempted from SEBI’s restrictions on making an open offer to Vodafone Idea shareholders, as per ET. The telecom operator’s debt was swapped for equity and thus, the government has a proposed 33% stake in the company.

Facial recognition could enter US schools

Clearview AI and a US company that sells visitor management systems are working together to introduce a 1:1 face match verification tool in schools, according to Gizmodo. While Clearview AI has been a subject of controversy for its data harvesting methods, the company outlined how this new tool is different from what it has previously developed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Google is being investigated for ad dominance, again

Google’s strong position at various levels of the ad tech stack is the subject of a second probe initiated by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), as per The Verge. A secret deal between Google and Facebook in the ad space is already being investigated by the country’s watchdog.

Russian hackers behind Brexit data leak

Google has found that Russian hackers may have had a hand in the emails of pro-Brexit figures being leaked online, according to a Reuters report. One of the victims also told the news agency that their ProtonMail account was targetted as part of the hack.

Elon Musk hit with lawsuit by Twitter shareholder

A new lawsuit accuses Musk of pushing down Twitter’s share value by tweeting and creating doubts about his deal to buy the company, as per an NDTV report. Previously, the Tesla CEO’s tweets have also got him in trouble with the US securities and market regulator. Meanwhile, Jack Dorsey has fully severed ties with the platform that he co-founded, by exiting the board of directors.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

4 days ago

News

Tax – the bugbear for India’s online gaming industry

The industry's growth is being weighed down by taxation and legal uncertainty.

4 days ago

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ