TLDR: Google, Twitter, Elon Musk, Clearview AI, Brexit, Vodafone, ONDC, e-commerce

Govt to talk over fake reviews on e-commerce sites

The Department of Consumer Affairs is set to bring up the issue of misleading reviews left on e-commerce platforms, their impact, and possible solutions, in an open discussion today. Flipkart, Amazon, Tata, and Reliance Retail are expected to participate in the discussion along with industry bodies such as FICCI and CII, consumer rights activists, lawyers, etc.

Google looks to be part of ONDC: Report

After Amazon and Flipkart, Google is now exploring ways to join the Indian government’s Open Network for Digital Commerce, Economic Times reported citing sources. What is ONDC? Touted as a UPI moment for the e-commerce industry, the etail network looks to bring more kiranas and unorganised retailers online. A pilot is underway in select cities across the country.

India gets serious about online gaming regulation

A government-appointed committee has been tasked to make recommendations on how to regulate the online gaming sector in India, Hindustan Times reported citing documents. Studying global best practices and picking a ministry-in-charge are some other responsibilities of the committee which has a three-month deadline to draw up a report.

Open offer rules won’t apply to govt stake in Vi

The Indian government has been exempted from SEBI’s restrictions on making an open offer to Vodafone Idea shareholders, as per ET. The telecom operator’s debt was swapped for equity and thus, the government has a proposed 33% stake in the company.

Facial recognition could enter US schools

Clearview AI and a US company that sells visitor management systems are working together to introduce a 1:1 face match verification tool in schools, according to Gizmodo. While Clearview AI has been a subject of controversy for its data harvesting methods, the company outlined how this new tool is different from what it has previously developed.

Google is being investigated for ad dominance, again

Google’s strong position at various levels of the ad tech stack is the subject of a second probe initiated by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), as per The Verge. A secret deal between Google and Facebook in the ad space is already being investigated by the country’s watchdog.

Russian hackers behind Brexit data leak

Google has found that Russian hackers may have had a hand in the emails of pro-Brexit figures being leaked online, according to a Reuters report. One of the victims also told the news agency that their ProtonMail account was targetted as part of the hack.

Elon Musk hit with lawsuit by Twitter shareholder

A new lawsuit accuses Musk of pushing down Twitter’s share value by tweeting and creating doubts about his deal to buy the company, as per an NDTV report. Previously, the Tesla CEO’s tweets have also got him in trouble with the US securities and market regulator. Meanwhile, Jack Dorsey has fully severed ties with the platform that he co-founded, by exiting the board of directors.

