wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Google registers uptick in user complaints in March 2022

The tech giant’s takedown efforts remain focused on copyright and trademark complaints. 

Published

Credit: Soumya

Google registered an uptick of nearly 1,600 complaints in March 2022 as it received a total of 31,699 complaints, according to a compliance report published by the search giant. The company had notably bucked the trend of increasing complaints in February 2022 (30,065 complaints) by disclosing 3,000 fewer complaints compared to January 2022 (33,995 complaints).

The tech giant, being a significant social media intermediary, has published monthly reports under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The report does not include requests made by the government.

The March figure reflects the total number of complaints received from individual Indian users. “These complaints relate to third-party content that is believed to violate local laws or personal rights on Google’s SSMI platforms,” Google revealed in the report.

Source: Google

A majority of these complaints (97.3 percent) concern copyright issues alleging infringement of intellectual property rights. Moreover, the company also saw complaints over trademark violations (260 complaints) and defamation (186 complaints), among other things. Google received 285 complaints under ‘Other Legal’ category in March 2022. The company did not expand on what kind of compaints are included in the category except that it features everything not already mentioned in the report.

The compliance reports help in developing an understanding of how major social media companies deal with grievances. They also shed light on issues an average internet user in India grapples with and the action taken by the platform to address these issues.

Snapshot of Google’e Removal Action in March 2022

Google took action against 93,457 items as per the complaints received by it. The company explained that a single complaint may contain multiple URLs which is why the removal action exceeds the number of complaints.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“A single complaint may specify multiple items that potentially relate to the same or different pieces of content,” Google wrote in its report.

Source: Google

As is evident in the chart, Google’s Removal Action remains focused on taking down copyright and trademark complaints. The numbers reveal that there was not much fluctuation between February and March in the removal action figures put forth by Google.

The month of February in turn had witnessed a drop of 11 percent in Google’s removal actions compared to January 2022 (1,04,285 complaints). The company removed 94,171 items in December 2021 and 61,114 items in November 2021.

What kind of action did Google’s Automated Detection take?

Google has an automated detection mechanism in place which sniffs out harmful content online and removes it from its platforms. In March 2022, the company removed 4,02,826 items in this way, the report stated. Automated detection processes prevent the dissemination of harmful content such as child sexual abuse material and violent extremist content, the company said in its compliance report.

“We balance privacy and user protection to: quickly remove content that violates our Community Guidelines and content policies; restrict content (e.g., age-restrict content that may not be appropriate for all audiences); or leave the content live when it doesn’t violate our guidelines or policies.” — Google

Google’s automated processes detected 3,38,938 items online for removal in February 2022 which means that the company was busy in March as it removed nearly 60,000 more items this month. This is more in line with Google’s activity from January 2022 which saw action taken against 4,01,374 items. The company did not explain the reasons behind this bump.

Google uses the following datasets for automated detection —

  • Location data of the sender or creator of the content
  • Location of account creation
  • IP addresses at the time of video upload
  • User phone numbers

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre, consuming movies by the dozen when I am off work.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022
Social Media app icons Social Media app icons

News

An unpopular view on the JPC’s recommendation for social media platforms

It is widely argued that the PDP Bill report seeks to discard the intermediary status of social media platforms but that may not be...

March 15, 2022

News

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

February 22, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ