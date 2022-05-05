wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Germany uses new law to double down on Meta

German regulators have been investigating Meta’s VR division for antitrust violations since 2020.

Published

Germany on May 4 classified Meta as a company of “paramount significance for competition across markets,” giving the country’s antitrust watchdog more powers to rein in any anticompetitive behaviour by the owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The decision was made by Germany’s cartel office Bundeskartellamt based on powers given by the new Section 19a of the German Competition Act introduced in early 2021. Under the new provision, any company declared to be of “paramount significance for competition across markets” will be prohibited from certain specified practices and the designated company carries the burden of proving the practice’s pro-competitive effects.

Meta now joins Google, which the Bundeskartellamt has already classified to be of paramount significance across markets. Meta has decided not to appeal the decision, the authority said.

“The validity of the Bundeskartellamt’s decision is limited to five years after its entry into force in accordance with statutory provisions. Within this period Meta is subject to special abuse control by the Bundeskartellamt in Germany as set out in Section 19a(2) GWB,” the authority noted.

Why has Meta been given this new classification?

  • Meta is constantly expanding: Meta already has Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus (now Meta Quest), and the “internationally active digital corporation” continues to expand its range of services, the office noted.
  • Leading provider of social media advertising: “Meta’s services are used by more than 3.5 billion people worldwide. Its services are also widely used in Germany. Owing to its large user base and the user data available to the company, Meta is also the leading provider of social media advertising, which is the company’s almost exclusive source of revenue. In 2021 Meta’s net income increased again in year-on-year comparison by more than a third to almost USD 40bn,” the German authority said. “Altogether, Meta operates a strong social media ecosystem which is financed through advertising and keeps expanding,” it added.

Bundeskartellamt shared the following illustration to make its point:

Source: Germany’s Bundeskartellamt

“The digital ecosystem created by Meta has a very large user base and makes the company the key player in social media. Our investigations have shown that Meta is of paramount significance across markets, also within the meaning of competition law. Following a proceeding which was contested for some time, we have now formally proven the company’s relevant position. Based on this, we are able to intervene against potential competition infringements more efficiently than with the toolkit available to us so far. Meta has waived the right to appeal our decision.” – Andreas Mundt, President of the Bundeskartellamt:

How will this new classification help the antitrust authority?

Bundeskartellamt in early 2019 prohibited Meta from combining user data from different sources due to competition concerns. However, Meta legally challenged this decision. Furthermore, since 2020, the German watchdog has been conducting another proceeding against Meta for linking Meta Quest’s (formerly Oculus) offering of VR headsets/products with Facebook.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

By formally determining Meta’s paramount significance for competition across markets, the Bundeskartellamt has now established the basis for a more rapid conclusion of such proceedings, the authority noted.

Notably, the Competition Commission of India is also investigating Facebook and WhatsApp for their data sharing practices.

What powers are granted by the new Section 19a of the Competition Act?

According to Section 19a(2) of Germany’s Competition Act, Bundeskartellamt can prohibit a company that has been declared as being of paramount significance for competition across markets from the following:

  1. Favouring its own products and services over others when acting as an intermediary such as by presenting its own offers in a more favourable manner or exclusively pre-installing its own offers on devices.
  2. Taking measures that impede other companies in carrying out their business activities on supply or sales markets where the designated company’s activities are of relevance for accessing such markets. A good example of this is measures taken by Google and Apple in running their app stores.
  3. Directly or indirectly impeding competitors in a market in which the designated company can rapidly expand its position even without being dominant
  4. Creating or appreciably raising barriers to market entry or otherwise impeding other companies by processing data relevant to competition that has been collected by the designated company
  5. Refusing the interoperability of products or services or data portability, or making it more difficult, and in this way impeding competition
  6. Providing other companies with insufficient information about the scope, quality or success of the service rendered or commissioned, or otherwise making it more difficult for such companies to assess the value of this service
  7. Demanding benefits for handling the offers of another company which are disproportionate to the reasons for the demand such as demanding the transfer of data or rights that are not absolutely necessary for the purpose.

Furthermore, any designated company that objects to any conduct listed above must bear the burden of proof by demonstrating that they have an objective justification for continuing to engage in these practices.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022
Social Media app icons Social Media app icons

News

An unpopular view on the JPC’s recommendation for social media platforms

It is widely argued that the PDP Bill report seeks to discard the intermediary status of social media platforms but that may not be...

March 15, 2022

News

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

February 22, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ