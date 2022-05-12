wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , , , ,

TLDR: Flipkart, Amazon, ONDC, Google Play Store, UPI, Vodafone, Zoom, e-commerce

Published

Reliance, Amazon, and Flipkart may be part of ONDC

The Open Network for Digital Commerce is a UPI moment for the e-commerce industry and looks to move the business of 1.2 crore kirana stores online. It is also the Indian government’s way of undercutting the dominance of large e-commerce firms like Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart. However, the two companies along with Reliance Retail are in talks to join the ONDC ecosystem, Economic Times reported citing sources.

Government’s stake in Vodafone Idea comes up to 33 percent

After swapping Vodafone Idea’s accrued interest liability on deferred dues for equity, the Indian government will own 33% of the telecom network making it the largest shareholder, Vi Managing Director Ravinder Takkar reportedly said during a quarterly earnings call. Over 50% of the company’s stakes are split between UK-based Vodafone Plc and India’s Aditya Birla Group (ABG), as per ET.

Google to pull third-party call recording apps from Play Store 

Google’s Play Store policy has been revised to ban third-party call recording apps, according to a Mint report. The ban is a result of Google limiting developers’ access to its Accessibility API – which only apps that are designed to support people with disabilities are allowed to use. However, the policy change will have no bearing on default dialer apps that come pre-installed on devices such as Pixel and Xiaomi smartphones.

Majority of UPI transactions were P2P payments last month

Over 588 crore UPI transactions were carried out in April 2022 and their total value came up to be Rs 9.83 lakh crores, out of which 82% (or Rs 8.05 lakh crores) were a result of peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions, Inc42 said in its report. Meanwhile, peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions in the same month made up 18% (or Rs 1.77 lakh crores) of the total value.

ADIF officially joins antitrust probe of Apple’s App Store practices

The startup industry body Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) has become a party to the Competition Commission of India’s investigation into whether Apple abused its dominance in the app distribution market for iOS devices, as per The HinduBusinessline. The investigation was ordered based on a complaint lodged by a non-profit called Together We Fight Society (TWFS) in August.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Driverless cars double as surveillance tools for San Fransicso PD

Vice report has revealed that driverless cars that are generally fitted with video cameras in order to capture surroundings for operational purposes, could serve as mobile surveillance cameras for police departments. The use of these autonomous vehicles to help with investigations has been reportedly encouraged in an internal document obtained by the news outlet.

Human rights groups oppose Zoom’s emotional AI plans

Zoom’s controversial decision to incorporate emotional AI features in its software is facing pushback from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and 24 other organisations advocating for digital rights, Protocol reported. If rolled out, the AI would be capable of detecting and analysing people’s moods and emotions during virtual meetings. What is problematic about it? “Zoom’s use of this software gives credence to the pseudoscience of emotion analysis which experts agree does not work. Facial expressions can vary significantly and are often disconnected from the emotions underneath such that even humans are often not able to accurately decipher them,” read the letter written by the band of organisations.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022
Social Media app icons Social Media app icons

News

An unpopular view on the JPC’s recommendation for social media platforms

It is widely argued that the PDP Bill report seeks to discard the intermediary status of social media platforms but that may not be...

March 15, 2022

News

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

February 22, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ