Industry body releases self-regulatory code for e-diagnostics platforms

Supporting the government’s public health efforts is one of the obligations of e-diagnostics platforms in India, as per a self-regulatory code released by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) last week. These are platforms that offer the collection, transportation, and testing of patient samples, as well as other services.

FICCI comprises members spanning the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and health tech sectors, including Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Practo. Members may voluntarily comply with the code, FICCI stated.

Under India’s health digitisation project – the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) – medical laboratories will be classified as healthcare facilities in the proposed Health Facility Registry. The Unified Health Interface, another component of the ABDM to offer teleconsultations, will also see the involvement of e-diagnostic platforms and health tech apps.

Who does the code apply to?

FICCI defines ‘e-diagnostics platforms’ as those that perform one or more of the following functions through an app, platform, or a tie-up with an aggregator like Practo or Pharmeasy, based on user requests:

Transport samples from a patient’s house, hospital, health camp, etc., to the lab Provide testing of samples, either in-house or outsourced to another lab Deliver reports of the test results to the user

What are the obligations of e-diagnostics platforms?

Verification of listed organisations



Provide following details of laboratories listed on aggregator apps: Address of corporate office Contact details of corporate office Accreditation Licenses Pricing Estimated time of delivery Details of test pricing and packages Preparations needed before tests

Include labs based on evaluation: A ‘well-documented’ mechanism of evaluating laboratories before enlisting their services should be put in place, FICCI said. Such an evaluation would involve: Checking for accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) or National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH). However, if such accreditation is not possible, verification of the employees, calibration systems, etc., should be undertaken. The arrangement that a platform has with a laboratory should be reviewed from time to time to ensure the quality of testing.

A 'well-documented' mechanism of evaluating laboratories before enlisting their services should be put in place, FICCI said. Such an evaluation would involve:

Testing and handling of patient samples

Lay down procedure and conduct audits: SOPs for patient identification, collection and transportation of patient samples, etc., should be established in languages that are easily understood by personnel. Audits should be conducted regularly as well, FICCI said.

Engage trained phlebotomists: Trained Phlebotomists, healthcare workers qualified to draw blood for testing purposes, should be employed by e-diagnostics platforms. Programmes should also be set up to ensure they are regularly trained; and details of the phlebotomist should be sent to the user for easy identification, FICCI said.

Ensure traceability and timeliness: FICCI said that traceability of samples collected from patients and their quantities should be ensured by platforms. Further, it should be ensured that they are delivered to and processed by the laboratory in a timely manner.

Only laboratories can provide test results: "Ensure that the report for test results shall only be generated by the physical medical laboratory engaged in sample processing irrespective of involvement of other members/players in various other processes," FICCI said.

“Ensure that the report for test results shall only be generated by the physical medical laboratory engaged in sample processing irrespective of involvement of other members/players in various other processes,” FICCI said. Labs should disclose the following in their reports: Name and location of laboratory issuing the report Name or other unique identifiers of the patient Date and time of sample’s collection, receipt by laboratory, and release of report



Delivery of services and experience management

Communicating delays through the online platform: e-Diagnostics platforms must offer a facility for the user and the laboratory to communicate in case of any delays. However, if the delays are due to issues with respect to the platform itself, the user should be informed within 12 hours, FICCI said.



Redressal mechanisms for complaints and feedback: A policy for resolving complaints and taking feedback from users, doctors, etc., should be put in place. Records of such complaints, ensuing investigations, and action taken therein need to be stored for 12 months, the industry body noted.

Abide by laws and equipment standards

Besides hiring trained personnel, FICCI said that e-diagnostics platforms should also:

Ensure that the patient/consumer data should be processed and stored as per the applicable laws, coming into effect from time to time

Ensure that the technical equipment used in operations meets required standards

Follow regulations or norms laid down by state governments

Which e-diagnostic platforms feature in the ABDM?

Since the ABDM is expected to facilitate teleconsultations and lab testing, here’s a look at the e-diagnostics platforms that are being integrated with its health interface.

Centralised Laboratory Information Management Systems (CLIMS) by SRL Limited CrelioHealth Practo DocOn Technologies EkaCare JioHealth Hub Health for Doctors and Health App by Bajaj Finserv

The full list of 27 entities to be integrated with the ABDM can be found here. Meanwhile, the National Health Authority has commenced registrations for the Healthcare Professionals Registry and rolled out a “nurse module” for this purpose.

Also Read:

