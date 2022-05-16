wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Disney+ Hotstar to not be deterred by loss of IPL broadcast rights

What is the video streaming service’s fallback?

Published

Disney+ Hotstar had an eventful quarter as it added nearly 26 lakh subscribers whereas Disney+ added nearly 1.1 crore subscribers from Q4 2021, according to the company’s earnings report for Q1 2022.

Why it matters: The growth is notable as Netflix recently announced that it lost nearly 2,00,000 subscribers for the first time in a decade. It could also mean that Disney+ is bucking the trend of an impending slowdown in the streaming sector as people return to offices and theatres open up.

What is the role of sports: Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek informed analysts that sports is a key differentiator based on which they enter different territories with their service. Chapek added that a big percentage of consumers in Latin America subscribe to Disney+ because of sports.

“It’s a very important strategic offering because the fandom and the passion is so deep,” Chapek said.

How crucial is IPL in India: Chapek said that the company will try to extend its IPL rights but has plans in place if it were to lose the IPL broadcast rights. He assured investors that the company will still be able to achieve its target of 230 to 260 million subscribers by 2024.

What if Hotstar loses IPL rights: Chapek said that IPL is “an important part of the Disney+ Hotstar content offering” but it’s “one component of a broader portfolio of entertainment and sports”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • He highlighted that the company has a library of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Nat Geo besides its collection of local content.
  • Chapek said that the company adds over 18,000 hours of original programming every year.
  • He also said that he was banking on the company’s local content slate to mitigate the impact of the possible loss of IPL broadcast rights.

Overview of Disney’s financial results: Disney’s OTT segment saw a loss of $127 million year-over-year. The company pointed out that the loss was driven by higher programming, technology, and marketing costs.

  • The company had a total of nearly 130 million Disney+ subscribers globally. A breakdown of this growth reveals—
    • 4.1 million Disney+ subscribers came from the US and Canada.
    • 5.1 million subscribers came from international markets excluding Disney+ Hotstar. This includes markets in the Asia-Pacific and Europe.
  • The revenue for the quarter increased 34 percent to $4.7 billion whereas the average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ Hotstar has increased from $0.98 to $1.03.
  • The company credited launches in new territories with higher average prices for the increase.
  • Disney clarified that the increases in costs and subscribers reflected growth in existing markets and expansion to new markets only to an extent.

What did Netflix say in its quarterly result: The company announced several measures to augment its revenue. Netflix wants to ramp up efforts towards monetising sharing of accounts as it estimates that 100 million households are relying on other accounts, the company revealed in its earnings report.

  • Netflix’s Co-CEO Reed Hastings also said that the company was looking to increase its price spread by exploring advertising on low-end tiers.
  • Netflix explained that the recent price cut in India was a bet in terms of long-term revenue maximisation.
  • The next few months will be interesting as its competitors continue to gain ground on the company which is on track to lose more subscribers.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre when I am off work consuming movies by the dozen.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022
Social Media app icons Social Media app icons

News

An unpopular view on the JPC’s recommendation for social media platforms

It is widely argued that the PDP Bill report seeks to discard the intermediary status of social media platforms but that may not be...

March 15, 2022

News

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

February 22, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ