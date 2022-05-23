wordpress blog stats
TLDR: Coinswitch, Visa, Flipkart, Huawei, Google Chat, DoT, UPI, telecom, crypto

Published

Coinswitch seeks more rules around crypto

India must establish rules on cryptocurrencies to resolve regulatory uncertainty, protect investors and boost its crypto sector, CoinSwitch CEO Ashish Singhal told Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

DoT urges caution over mobile tower installations

The public has been asked to do their due diligence before entertaining any offer for installing mobile towers with the promise of hefty monthly rental payments, according to a notice by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The notice also warns against fake ‘No Objection Certificates’.

Commercial payments in India catch Visa’s attention

Visa is looking at fintech partnerships and investments in order to shift its focus on commercial statutory payments such as payments to suppliers and GST-based payments, ET reported.

Flipkart to roll out home services: Report

Urban Company might have a challenger in Flipkart as the e-commerce major is set to expand into the home services space by offering AC repairs and maintenance to start, ET reported citing sources.

Scan QR code for cardless ATM withdrawals

Banks and ATM operators have been directed to provide an option for cardless withdrawals by allowing customers to scan QR codes on their mobile phones, a TOI report revealed. While UPI will play a role in customer authentication, the settlements will still be handled by the National Financial Switch (NFS) which is responsible for interconnecting ATMs in the country.

Forewarnings of phishing attacks on Google Chat

Google Chat will display banners to users in order to raise the alarm about potential phishing and malware attacks that stem from personal accounts, according to The Verge. The feature was only so far available on Gmail and Google Docs.

Chinese telcos to be banned from Canadian 5G

Canada is looking to exclude Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corporation from its rollout of 5G networks, as per Fortune magazine. The long-awaited measure was met with stiff opposition from Hauwei and the Chinese government.

