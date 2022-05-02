wordpress blog stats
CCPA warns e-commerce players against selling wireless jammers

The sale of unapproved wireless jammers is illegal, the authority stated.

Published

“All e-commerce platforms are hereby advised to refrain from selling or facilitating sale of any kind of wireless jammers,” the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) wrote in an advisory dated April 29, 2022. The consumer watchdog also warned that it may initiate action under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, if it finds that e-commerce platforms are facilitating the sale of such jammers.

The CCPA reasoned that these jammers were capable of disrupting “authorised telecom and wireless networks”.

Source: Amazon

 

“Sale and use of any wireless device without authorization/licence under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, or Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act (IWTA) 1933, unless exempted by rules, is illegal. Jammers come under the purview of IWTA, 1933 and the Act lays down that licence is required for possession and use of jammers,” read the advisory.

The sale of jammers is allowed only under exceptional circumstances and needs to be authorised by the Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat, the CCPA added.

The advisory needs to be taken seriously because jammers are said to cause interference with signals from towers, thereby affecting the overall quality of cellular networks. Telecom networks play a crucial role in connecting India’s critical infrastructure and can pose security risks if not kept in check.

A look at DoT’s advisory in January

The CCPA revealed that it decided to act in conjunction with the advisory issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on January 21, 2022.

What is CCPA? The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) was set up to promote, protect and enforce the rights of consumers. It regulates matters related to violation of consumer rights, unfair trade practices, and misleading advertisements. The CCPA also has an investigation wing, headed by a Director-General, which carries out enquiries into such violations.

Source: IndiaMART

The DoT advisory was sent to the following platforms:

  • Amazon India
  • Flipkart
  • Snapdeal
  • Shopclues
  • Rediff
  • IndiaMART
  • Alibaba
  • Aliexpress
  • Ebay India

The contents of the DoT advisory were along the same lines as the advisory issued by the CCPA. It acknowledged the problem of the sale of wireless jammers on e-commerce platforms and advised platforms to desist from indulging in such practices.

“..its facilitation/ sale by the on-line platforms as well as any other off-line dealer/ seller for general consumption shall be viewed as an illegal activity,” the DoT wrote in the advisory.

A copy of the DoT notice was sent to the director of the Wireless Monitoring Organisation requesting the agency to inform its “field units to constantly monitor such e-commerce websites and issue infringement to such errant parties and ensure that the sale & purchase of such unauthorised equipment are discontinued”.

Moreover, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has also sent a letter on April 26, 2022, to all e-commerce entities to comply with the rules and regulations laid down by the Indian government against the sale and purchase of any kind of mobile jammers, the government said in its press release.

What are the guidelines to procure jammers?

What are jammers? They are essentially radio frequency transmitters that are designed to block all radio communication on any device that operates on radio frequencies within its range.

Who can procure them? The guidelines stipulate that the jammers can be procured only by state police departments, jail authorities, and security agencies under the Union government. The rules add that statutory examination conducting bodies are also allowed to use jammers in exam halls to prevent cheating. These bodies, however, cannot procure or own such equipment. They would need to obtain permission to use jammers on a lease basis and pay for the exam dates on which jammers are used.

The Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat is the nodal authority for granting permission/clearance for procurement of jammers. The permission for procurement of jammers is granted in consultation with the Special Protection Group (SPG) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) who maintain a database of available jammers.

Discover more:, , , ,
I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre, consuming movies by the dozen when I am off work.

