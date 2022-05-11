wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

Ministry warns cab aggregators against ‘unfair’ practices

Both Ola and Uber raised trip fares in major cities last month.

Published

Cab aggregators like Uber, Ola, Meru, and Rapido have been warned of strict action by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs (MCA) conditional on an improvement in their policies, according to a PTI report. The cab aggregators had been summoned by the MCA on May 10 after users complained about the increase in fares, cancellation charges, etc.

The aggregators have been asked to submit information about their policies around surge pricing, data storage, and algorithms. The government may also issue an advisory against unfair practices by cab aggregators, the report added.

Last month, several cab aggregators had hiked their fares in multiple cities by as much as 15-16 percent, citing rising fuel prices. The issue of surge pricing, however, has always been a thorn in the government’s relationship with cab aggregators.

Fares differ from new user to old user

“Complaints on the Jago Grahak Jago [consumer] helpline are just the tip of the iceberg.” — Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh after the meeting

Higher fares were being charged by the aggregator apps’ algorithms to older users for the same distance, as compared to new users, Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare said. This is a plan to lure newer customers and is unfair, Khare added.

Users shoulder costs of cancelled rides: Several users have complained about paying cancellation charges after drivers themselves refuse to accept rides and cancel the trip. This issue was brought up in the meeting, as per the report.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

With price hikes between 12-16%, consumers feel the heat

Cab aggregators Ola and Uber both hiked their fares across major cities by 12-16% last month, according to reports. “We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of spike in fuel prices, Uber has raised trip fares in cities such as Delhi-NCR and Kolkata by 12% and in Mumbai and Hyderabad by 15%, respectively,” Nitish Bhushan, head of central operations, Uber India and South Asia, told the Economic Times.

Meanwhile, internal emails revealed that Ola had increased prices on its mini and prime cabs by 16% in Hyderabad. Earlier, cab drivers reportedly went on strike and refused to turn on air conditioning in cabs as a gesture of protest against rising fuel prices and low commissions.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama but, really, love all things tech policy. Always willing to chat with a reader! Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022
Social Media app icons Social Media app icons

News

An unpopular view on the JPC’s recommendation for social media platforms

It is widely argued that the PDP Bill report seeks to discard the intermediary status of social media platforms but that may not be...

March 15, 2022

News

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

February 22, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ