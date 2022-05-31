TLDR: Arunachal’s Startup Policy, Honda’s Ride Assist, PimEyes App, Swiggy, RBI And BigTech

Arunachal Pradesh Announces Startup Policy

The state cabinet of Arunachal Pradesh launched the Arunachal Pradesh Startup Policy on Monday, claiming that this will stimulate the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state. As per the Policy, the aim is to facilitate the growth of 250 new startups in the next 5 years. The Policy focuses on improving R&D, funding support, regulatory ease, and promotion of public procurement from startups, as reported by ET. [Read more]

Honda Patents New LIDAR Rider Assistance Tech For Bikes

Honda patented its advanced Rider Assist technology on Friday which allows partial autonomy to motorbikes, deploying cameras, radar, and lidar (Light Detection and Ranging). Computer modules regulate controls like throttle, breaks, and steering. The bikes equipped with the tech will have their own ‘communication device’ which is cellular, WiFi, and Bluetooth enabled, and a short-range system to communicate with other vehicles. [Read more]

PimEyes App: Find Anyone’s Face On The Internet!

Pim Eyes is a paid app that is gaining much attention for its ability to find images of a person uploaded anywhere on the internet. While AI-based facial recognition apps like Clearview AI (only for law enforcement) have been controversial from a surveillance and privacy standpoint, this app can find a face across the internet for $29.99 per month. Reports say that the powerful software narrowed down on obscure and difficult pictures of individuals easily. [Read more]

Tsaaro Survey Finds Indian Senior Citizens Frequent Targets of Cyber Attacks

A survey by the data protection and cybersecurity firm Tsaaro conducted among 1,000 Indians found low levels of awareness on privacy and data protection among the elderly. Most respondents said that the elderly are vulnerable to cyber threats (70%), over half said they know an elder victim of cyber-attacks/fraud and are not aware of privacy laws (53%), and only 29% thought that existing privacy and security laws are sufficient. Reports quote from the survey to say that households’ losses from scams on the elderly amount to $36 billion. [Read More]

From Food Tech To In-Store: Swiggy Bats For Acquiring Metro AG

Food delivery startup Swiggy is seeking to expand its business model. After the acquisition of Dineout, it is now in the running to acquire German retailer Metro AG’s Indian operations, along with Thailand’s CP Group and reliance Retail, reported by ET. The estimated amount of the deal is between $1.5 to $1.7 billion. The move is being seen as a bid to expand into the e-commerce and spur the growth of its native grocery-delivery app Instamart. [Read more]

Big Tech Companies Pose Systemic Risks In FinTech, Says RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday that the involvement of Big Tech firms in the financial, insurance, and banking sectors poses systemic risks. In its 2021-22 annual report, it said that it will develop a framework for digital banking and fintech. It said: “Greater use of technology accentuates the concerns related to cyber security. Further, the involvement of BigTechs in the BFSI segment also brings along the systemic risks.” [Read More]