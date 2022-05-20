TLDR: Amazon India, PhonePe, Uber, VMware, TRAI, data centres, facial recognition

Amazon to help small businesses set up digital storefronts

Amazon India has introduced a new programme that is supposed to help one crore small businesses undergo a digital transformation by 2025, as per ET. Under ‘Smart Commerce’, stores can create their own online storefronts to serve customers directly by leveraging the e-commerce giant’s logistics, digital payments mechanism, and other online shopping tools. This is an interesting move by Amazon as it will support and drive growth in sales outside of its platform.

PhonePe sets foot in the wealth management sector

According to a Bloomberg report, the Walmart-backed payments company has bought two wealth management startups for an estimated total of $75 million. The acquisitions of WealthDesk and OpenQ are reportedly meant to bolster PhonePe’s offerings in a budding payments market that’s crowded by bigwigs like Google and Amazon.

Government has readied new data centre policy: Report

A national policy framework for setting up data centres in India draws closer as the IT Ministry may soon circulate a draft among members of the Cabinet, Economic Times reported citing sources. The report highlighted Rs 15,000 crores worth of incentives as one of the features of the proposed framework.

US warns against risky VMware products

The American cybersecurity watchdog has revealed that hackers are exploiting security flaws in products developed by digital services company VMWare to infiltrate targetted organisations, Reuters said in a report. Thus, federal officials have been instructed not to use versions of VMware products that haven’t been updated.

Uber to roll out upfront destination feature in India

Letting drivers see drop location details before they accept a ride or not is one among a handful of new features recently introduced by Uber India. Reports revealed that this particular update to the app was being tested in the US roughly two months ago.

Facial recognition to be deployed in Bengaluru Metro

In yet another example of facial recognition tech creeping into daily life, commuters of Bengaluru metro trains may have to ditch their passes and instead, let an artificial intelligence system scan their faces. The project which is a collaboration between Google and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) is in the development stage, Hindustan Times reported.

Ex-TRAI official takes up new position at CPaaS firm

Sunil Bajpai, who served as a Principal Advisor for India’s telecom regulatory authority, has been hired by Hyderabad-based cloud communications company TANLA Platforms, according to a post on its website. Bajpai’s new role involves “driving exceptional trust standards for the CPaaS ecosystem with specific focus on the consumers of business communication.”

