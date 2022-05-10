wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , ,

Amazon users cannot buy Kindle e-books from Play Store anymore

In the past, apps like Amazon and Netflix skirted Google’s billing rules.

Published

Kindle

Amazon users in the US, the UK, and many other countries can no longer buy Kindle e-books through Amazon’s Android apps as the company dodges the Play Store’s billing requirements for digital purchases, the BBC reported.

When attempting to purchase Kindle e-Books from the Amazon Shopping app, the user is now prompted to “buy on Amazon.com” website.  There is no link that lets the user be easily redirected to Amazon’s site to complete the purchase. Instead, there is a disclaimer at the bottom of the page titled: “Why can’t I buy on the app?” If the user clicks this link, a message appears, stating:

“To remain in compliance with the Google Play Store policies, you will no longer be able to buy new content from the app. You can build a reading list on the app and buy on the Amazon website [sic] from your browser.”

Considering that Google has separate deadlines for compliance with its new Play Store policies across the globe, one can assume countries like India, where this rule is yet to be enforced, may also eventually lose the ability to purchase e-books on Amazon apps.

What does Google’s billing policy say?

In September 2020, Google – in a global announcement – said it would be enforcing rules that require app developers to mandatorily use its in-app payment system and remove external payment links. As per these new rules, companies with an annual turnover above USD one million must pay a 30 percent commission on all in-app purchases to Google.

Non-complying apps will not be able to offer updates, and will ultimately be removed from the Google Play Store starting June 1, according to Google. The order faced severe backlash from the Indian startup community as well as the government. On March 31, the Competition Commission of India, which had opened an investigation into Google, noted that the company is following “discriminatory practices” by not following the billing policy for some of its own apps.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The tech giant subsequently pushed the deadline of the implementation in India to March 2022 and finally now to October 2022. It has also reduced the commissions from 30% to 15% for the first USD one million of revenue that the developer earns each year. It lowered the Play Store subscription fee for e-book and music streaming apps to 10 percent. Google also stated that less than three percent of its developers globally pay a service fee, 99 percent of whom qualify to pay 15 percent or less.

Apple has had a similar policy in effect since 2011. Publishers and content sellers must remove any links within their apps to outside-the-App Store purchasing options. They must also pay Apple a 30 percent commission on any new digital media subscription from it’s store.

Amazon has been dodging Google’s policy for years now

For the past two years, apps like Amazon and Netflix have skirted Google Play Store’s rules when it comes to selling digital goods. A specific interpretation of the Play Store’s pre-2020 policy was used by apps like Netflix, Kindle, and Hulu to allow customers to sign up for subscriptions and buy media separately from in-app billing, provided that they give Google a cut.

Now, with the new billing policy changes coming into enforcement in the United States, starting in June, many Android apps have removed in-app digital product purchases in their May updates. Hulu has removed the option to sign up for service on its Android app. Meanwhile, Epic Games-owned Bandcamp is suing Google to try to prevent its Play Store-distributed app from being yanked from the store for non-compliance with the billing rules.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022
Social Media app icons Social Media app icons

News

An unpopular view on the JPC’s recommendation for social media platforms

It is widely argued that the PDP Bill report seeks to discard the intermediary status of social media platforms but that may not be...

March 15, 2022

News

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

February 22, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ