TLDR: Amazon, Future Retail, Ola Electric, Google, Starbucks, NFTs, WhatsApp scam

Kishore Biyani-promoted Future Retail Limited faces insolvency proceedings after Bank of India filed an application under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai, Bar and Bench reported. The retailer has been directed to file a response to the application by a tribunal bench comprising judicial member Justice PN Deshmukh and technical member SB Vohra. The debt-laden Future Retail has been on a downward spiral ever since Reliance’s $3.2 billion rescue offer fell through.

An investigation by Mint revealed that a network of seemingly coordinated Twitter handles has emerged to counter the backlash against Ola Electric on social media. More than 50 such handles reportedly trolled Balwant Singh whose tweets about his son’s accident on an Ola scooter and the company’s response to Singh’s allegations snowballed into a controversy about customer privacy, defamation, and safety.

At a time when Google faces increasing antitrust scrutiny in India, the tech giant has snagged Archana Gulati as its new head of public policy in the country, Reuters reported citing sources. Why its important? Gulati previously served as a senior official at India’s antitrust body, the Competition Commission of India. She also has experience in overseeing digital communications at the Indian government’s public policy think-tank, NITI Aayog.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to unveil the National Single Window System (NSWS), a digital platform through which companies can obtain all regulatory approvals, on August 15. At first, businesses would be able to gather information and obtain clearances or approvals from 32 central ministries and 16 states, according to a Mint report.

The e-commerce giant is now looking to export locally-produced Indian goods worth $20 billion (instead of $10 billion) by 2025. Amazon has attracted more than 100,000 exporters in the key overseas market, TechCrunch revealed in its report.

The Odisha Police have arrested three people in connection to a scam perpetrated by impersonating Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on WhatsApp, The Indian Express reported. The accused reportedly sold pre-activated SIM cards to cybercriminals who used it to create a fake WhatsApp ID with Birla’s picture as the DP, and proceeded to reach out to Members of Parliament for money. A pattern might be emerging as Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had alerted the Home Ministry about similar misuse of his identity last month.

According to Malyalam newspaper Mathrubhumi, the state government of Kerala plans to link land documents with the Aadhaar and mobile number of the landowner. Based on this information, a 12-digit unique thandaper number (UTN) will be generated for all property owned by a person in the state.

The coffee giant informed investors that it plans to launch its own collection of NFTs but did not elaborate on its first set of tokens, as per TechCrunch. Why is Starbucks strategy here? The company’s chief marketing officer explained that Starbucks was looking to leverage emerging tech like web3 and NFTs as part of the brand’s concept of a “ digital third place” — meaning a place that’s neither home nor work, where people can bond over coffee.

