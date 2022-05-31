Agenda and Speakers: Impact of India’s New Cybersecurity Directions; June 2nd #Ad

We have a stellar line-up for speakers, and as always, a great set of attendees for MediaNama’s discussion on “Impact of India’s New Cybersecurity Directions”, being held on June 2, 2022.

India’s new cybersecurity directions, issued via its agency CERT-In, enforce some significant changes in how digital companies, big and small, operate in India, leading to a significant increase in compliance burdens. That makes it crucial for us to hone in on these directions and understand the perspectives of a diverse set of stakeholders.

MediaNama is hosting this discussion with support from Internet Society and E2E Networks.

To attend, register today and block your calendars. Please consider this a final call.

Agenda and Speakers

3:00 PM – 5:15 PM: Round Table Discussion

Moderated by: Nikhil Pahwa (MediaNama) and Sarvesh Mathi (MediaNama)

Speakers:

Avinash Jain (Security and Product Manager, Microsoft)

Kumardeep Banerjee (Country Manager, ITI)

Richa Mukherjee (Director, Public Policy and Corporate Affairs, PayU)

Shivangi Nadkarni (Co-founder and CEO, Arrka)

Sreenidhi Srinivasan (Principal Associate, Ikigai Law)

Sukanya Thapliyal (Project Officer, Technology and National Security at CCG, NLU)

Suman Kar (CEO, Banbreach)

Tarun Dua (CEO, E2E Network)

5:15 PM – 6:00 PM: Closing Keynote Address by Dr. Joseph Lorenzo Hall, Senior Vice President for a Strong Internet, Internet Society

(Please note that the event start time has been updated from 2:15 PM to 3:00 PM.)

This is an invite-only conference, so don’t forget to register to attend. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think should be raised in the provided application form.

Reading List

Here are some recommended reads ahead of the event:

CERT-In Wants Cybersecurity Incidents Reported Within 6 Hours (read)

Why India’s New Cybersecurity Directive Is A Bad Joke (read)

VPN Providers Call India’s New Rules Worse Than China, Russia (read)

Why India Should Not (Yet) Mandate Companies To Adopt A Specific Time Source (read)

India’s Cybersecurity Directive Goes Against Security, Tech Companies Argue (read)

Corporate VPNs Not Subject To Cybersecurity Directive, Govt Clarifies (read)

Cybersecurity Directive Applies To Foreign Companies As Well, IT Ministry Clarifies (read)

Companies Can Use Own Time Source But There’s A Caveat (read)

FAQs On Cybersecurity Directive Adds Fresh Concerns (read)

Do VPN Providers Have To Store Web Activity Logs Of Users? Yes And No (read)

VPN Providers Undeterred By Minister’s Ultimatum To Comply Or Leave India (read)

Public Consultations Not Needed For Cybersecurity Directive: IT Ministry (read)

Why India’s Cybersecurity Watchdog Should Not Exempted From RTI (read)

Fact Check: Do Other Countries Have Lesser Than 6 Hours To Report Cybersecurity Incidents? (read)

Deep Dive: The Legality Of India’s New Cybersecurity Directive (read)

Global Coalition Criticises India’s Cybersecurity Directive (read)

