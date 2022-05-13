Another 13 health tech platforms integrate into ABDM

Aargoya Setu and twelve other third-party applications are now a part of India’s health digitisation project Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), according to a press release issued by the National Health Authority on May 11. This brings the total number of third-party integrated apps to 40, including healthcare entities from the private and public sectors.

The Unified Health Interface (UHI) proposed under the ABDM will offer various services such as teleconsultations, booking lab tests, etc., to citizens.

The integrated entities are authorised to:

Create and capture Unique Health IDs (or Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts)

Build services for Health Information Providers (HIP) to be able to share health records via a personal health records app

Build services for doctors or Health Information Users (HIUs) to view these records

These integrated entities will be dealing with the sensitive personal data of citizens which, if abused, could lead to discrimination and psychological harm among other dangers.

List of platforms integrated with ABDM

Athma, a Health Management Information System (HIMS) by Narayana Health Ltd has been authorised to fulfill all of the above responsibilities, according to the press release. Here are the platforms that have integrated for “ABHA number capture and creation and seamless patient verification”:

DrucareOne by Drucara Pvt Ltd: A Health Management Information System Patient Registration Application by Dr. Lal Pathlabs: A Laboratory Management Information System (LMIS) Pristyn Care by GHV Advanced Care: A health tech company offering specialised surgeries, teleconsults, and aftercare ALA CARE by Alafied Solutions: A health tech company that offers IT management services to healthcare facilities. teleconsultation, and e-pharmacy facilities.

The NHA has not provided details about what services will be offered by the following integrated platforms or health systems:

Amrit by Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute: A Health Management Information System MEDPlat by ArguSoft India: A health tech app Curelink: A health tech app that manages communications between doctors and patients Aarogya Setu by National Informatics Centre (NIC): A Personal Health Records app as per the NHA National Viral Hepatitis Control Program (NVHCP): A government programme for controlling hepatitis Integrated Health Management System by West Bengal Health and Family Welfare, Reproductive & Child Health (RCH) Portal: A government programme Anmol application of National Health Mission (NHM) by NIC: An app used by frontline government healthcare workers to manage data of various maternal and child welfare services’ beneficiaries e-Sanjeevani by C-DAC Mohali: A government teleconsultation platform Reproductive & Child Health (RCH) Portal by NIC: A government portal that helps track and deliver maternal and child welfare services

What is the status of the ABDM?

While the UHI launched last year and has been seeing integrations, here’s an update on other components of the ABDM:

Consultations are currently ongoing with the Drug Registry which is proposed to be a comprehensive database of all drugs sold in India as well as drug demand, supply, and other characteristics.

which is proposed to be a comprehensive database of all drugs sold in India as well as drug demand, supply, and other characteristics. Version 2.0 of the Health Data Management Policy was released by the NHA on April 23, citing feedback received from stakeholders on the first version, and inviting public comments on the new one.

was released by the NHA on April 23, citing feedback received from stakeholders on the first version, and inviting public comments on the new one. Decisions made with regards to Health Facility Registry and Healthcare Professionals Registry which included modifications in functions, prioritisation of stakeholders groups, etc. The HFR and HPR were opened for public consultation in June 2021.

which included modifications in functions, prioritisation of stakeholders groups, etc. The HFR and HPR were opened for public consultation in June 2021. The Health Data Retention Policy has been in the consultation phase since November 2021.

