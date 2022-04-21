TLDR: YouTube, Microsoft, Jio, Airtel, Oil India, cyber attack, drones, e-Shram, gig workers

Indian drone manufacturers slated to receive govt incentives

A total of 14 industry players have qualified for receiving benefits under the government’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for drones and drone components, according to a press release by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. To be eligible, drone manufacturers have to report an annual sales turnover of Rs 2 crores while the threshold for companies producing drone parts is Rs 50 lakhs, besides a value addition of over 40% of sales turnover.

YouTube takes down account of Hong Kong leader facing US sanctions

The YouTube channel of John Lee who is in the running to be Hong Kong’s next chief executive was shut down by the platform in compliance with US sanctions, the Washington Post reported. “Google complies with applicable US sanctions laws and enforces related policies under its Terms of Service,” a company spokesperson told the Post.

Jio overtakes Airtel as second largest fixed-line service provider

Data from India’s telecom regulator has revealed that Reliance Jio has taken the lead over Bharti Airtel to become the country’s second largest fixed-line service provider in February 2022, PTI said in a report. Jio’s wireline subscriber base touched 58.85 lakh while Airtel’s customer base came up to be 57.66 lakh in February, the report added. However, government-owned BSNL retained top spot at 75.76 lakh wireline customers.

Nigeria bars calls from mobile numbers not linked with national ID

Over 73 million SIM cards have been stopped by the Nigerian government from making outgoing calls because they have not been linked to a National Identity Number (NIN), a Reuters report revealed. While the authorities argue that the linkage is necessary to crack down on criminals, insurgents, and armed bandits involved in kidnappings, digital rights experts say it increases surveillance and hurts privacy.

Fake Microsoft employees scam US nationals using onscreen pop-ups

Gurugram Police busted a racketeering gang that allegedly impersonated Microsoft employees to trick foreigners into seeking hardware and antivirus upgrades, according to a PTI report. Their modus operandi involved flooding computer screens in the US with pop-ups, posing as Microsoft employees to offer technical help, asking victims to purchase iTunes gift cards as payment, and later on redeeming the gift cards worth around $500 to $1500 dollars.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

e-Shram portal linked with NCS to provide jobs for gig workers

e-Shram, India’s database for unorganised workers, has been linked to the National Careers Service portal to look for better job opportunities, according to a press release. More than 26,000 e-Shram beneficiaries have registered on NCS, it added.

In her Budget Speech 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had further revealed that e-Shram would also be interlinked with the government’s directory of skilled workforce in India (ASEEM) and a database for new MSMEs (UDYAM).

Oil India confirms ransomware hack but denies impact on operations

“A malware threat on the IT systems of the company was noticed by the officials and on 10.04.2022 after receipt of the report of malware threat, precautionary measures were taken by the company. Network management service providers and the anti-virus team were also immediately informed about the incident. The incident was also reported to CERT-in,” the company said in a BSE filing. The cyber attack was first reported by PTI which said that the PSU oil company had received a ransom demand of Rs 57 crores.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.