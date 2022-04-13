TLDR: ED summons Xiaomi’s former India chief, other Bulli Bai accused granted bail, and Apple CEO resists app store regulations

Former head of Xiaomi in India summoned in ED probe

Reuters has reported that Manu Kumar Jain, the former India head of China’s Xiaomi Corp has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over an ongoing investigation to determine the smartphone-maker’s compliance with Indian foreign exchange laws.

Government-run IT systems exclude names with apostrophes

Design flaws in IT systems of government bodies such as the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) have led to hold-ups in the disbursement of pensions (and other benefits) to Indians with apostrophes and hyphens in their names such as D’Souza, D’Silva, and D’Penha, Scroll.in reported.

Three others accused in Bulli Bai case to be out on bail

A Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Mumbai has granted bail to Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh, and Mayank Agarwal, the three out of four accused in the controversial ‘Bulli Bai’ app case, according to a report by The Quint. Neeraj Bishnoi, the alleged creator of the app that led to widespread outrage for auctioning off several Muslim women online, was also granted bail by a Delhi court last month out of concern for “his overall well being”.

Twitter accused of ‘anti-Hindu’ bias in court hearing

The administrators of suspended Twitter accounts argued before the Delhi High Court that Twitter follows a a double standard policy where “Hindu sentiments” are allowed to be disrespected, according to Bar and Bench. The court was hearing a petition filed by political satire handle Wokeflix which was taken down for breaching the platform’s policy on hate speech.

Tim Cook pushes back against regulation of App Store practices

“We are deeply concerned about regulations that would undermine privacy and security in service of some other aim,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said at an event in Washington. Cook’s remarks were made in the context of several countries looking to curb the alleged market dominance of the tech giant’s App Store, according to AFP.

Apple’s Face ID feature under scrutiny after whistleblower complaint

The Silicon Valley tech giant has been accused of using its Face ID feature to gain access to smartphones belonging to Apple employees, in a complaint filed by former senior engineer Ashley Gjovik with the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

Hacker website taken down in international operation by authorities

RaidForums, an online platform that allegedly supplied stolen personal data to criminals, has been dismantled in a global operation conducted by authorities in US, UK, Germany, Sweden, Portugal, and Romania. The platform’s 21-year-old founder Diego Santos Coelho was arrested earlier this year, according to BBC.

Snapchat working on feature for breaking news stories

CNN, ESPN, The Washington Post, and several other news publishers around the world are expected to start publishing stories on Snapchat using RSS feeds, Axios reported. Miss Malini and GQ India have also been chosen to experiment with the ‘Dynamic Stories’ feature that will allow strings of vertical pictures and text to flow directly into Snapchat Stories, the report said.

