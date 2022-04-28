wordpress blog stats
What does the Viacom18-Bodhi Tree partnership mean for streaming?

The deal is expected to be sealed within six months.

Published

Reliance and Viacom18 have partnered with Bodhi Tree Systems— a platform run by James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems and Uday Shankar, to float an entity with stakes in TV and streaming, according to a press release by Reliance. Viacom18, a joint venture between Reliance’s Network18 and U.S. media conglomerate Viacom, runs 38 channels including Colors TV and OTT platform VOOT in India.

As part of the deal, Bodhi Tree Systems, along with a consortium of investors, will invest Rs.13,500 crores (roughly $1.78 billion) in Viacom18 to help pivot Indian media to a “streaming-first” approach, the release added.

Reliance added that it will be investing Rs. 1,645 crores ($216 million) through its subsidiary— Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited— in Viacom18. It will also be handing over its on-demand streaming service JioCinema OTT to Viacom18.

ColorsTV is considered to be among the top four general entertainment channels in India. The other three are Star, Sony, and Zee. It is likely that the deal with Bodhi Tree was to fend off the challenge posed by the merger between Sony and Zee.

The move reinforces the growing trend of consolidation among Indian streaming companies as the bump supplied by COVID-19 tapers. The partnership can impact the streaming landscape significantly as it may help Viacom18 mount a challenge against existing streaming companies.

What does it mean for IPL broadcast rights?

The deal may help Viacom18 present a formidable challenge to acquire the rights to broadcast the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the BCCI invited bids on the tender last month. IPL is one of the most lucrative entertainment properties in the country. The rights are expected to be sold for more than $5 billion.

Reliance has been vying for the rights along with Amazon and Disney which runs Hotstar and Star. Viacom18 will have the expertise of Uday Shankar who was at the helm of Star for a decade before he quit in 2020, in addition to Reliance’s backing. It was during Shankar’s tenure that Star won the rights to broadcast IPL in 2017. The task is going to be cut out for all the players as it will pit Viacom18 with Sony-Zee combine, Disney, and Amazon.

Viacom18 also recently signed a multi-year deal with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to live-broadcast NBA games and programming across television and over-the-top streaming.

Will anything change as a result of this partnership?

The companies said that Paramount Global will continue to be a shareholder in Viacom18 and make its vast library available to the company. The content slate is fuelled by Paramount Global’s content studios, TV networks, and streaming services. Some of the avenues are:

  • CBS
  • Showtime Networks
  • Paramount Pictures
  • Nickelodeon
  • MTV
  • Comedy Central
  • BET
  • Paramount+
  • Pluto TV

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, commented: “James and Uday’s track record is unmatched. We are very excited to partner with Bodhi Tree and lead India’s transition to a streaming-first media market.”

Zee’s merger with Sony

Viacom18’s partnership with Bodhi Tree and Reliance comes on the heels of a merger between two of India’s largest traditional broadcasters— Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), the cable TV network owned by Japanese conglomerate Sony.

Zee announced the proposed merger in regulatory filings in September last year, adding that SPNI would have majority control of the board of the new company. ZEEL CEO Punit Goenka was tasked with looking after management. “The shareholders of SPNI will hold a majority stake in the merged entity.

“The shareholders of SPNI will also infuse growth capital into SPNI as part of the merger such that SPNI has approximately US$1.575 billion at closing, for use in pursuing other growth opportunities,” Zee said in its press release.  The Sony Group said that this money would be used for improving the combined company’s tech platforms and boost its position to bid for sports content. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, the companies said.

It remains to be seen how these mergers and partnerships come to shape the burgeoning streaming space in India.

What is Bodhi Tree?

Bodhi Tree is an investment platform floated by James Murdoch and Uday Shankar in February this year to invest in media and consumer technology projects in South and Southeast Asia, according to a report in Variety. The platform will be funded by the Qatari Investment Authority which committed up to $1.5 billion to the venture then. Bodhi Tree is looked after by Murdoch and Shankar as co-chairs, Variety added.

Murdoch and Shankar said that their intention was to “leverage technology advances, particularly in mobile, to provide meaningful solutions to meet everyday media and entertainment needs at scale”.

Discover more:, , , , , , , , , ,
I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre, consuming movies by the dozen when I am off work.

