TLDR: US and India talk defensive AI, Cloudtail snips ties with vendors, and Singapore’s new rule for cybersecurity firms

Published

US and India talk cyber training, defensive AI

Expanding joint cyber training and exercises featured in the fourth 2+2 ministerial dialogue between US and India. The four leaders also agreed to launch an inaugural Defense Artificial Intelligence Dialogue, according to a press release.

Cloudtail terminates contracts with bunch of vendors: Report

Once the largest seller on Amazon in India, Cloudtail has informed its vendors that it will be terminating their contracts, according to an Economic Times report. The company is in the midst of pulling its product listings from the Amazon marketplace; meanwhile, the small-scale vendors are worried about how this will affect them. Cloudtail’s downspiral began when it became the centre of accusations levied against Amazon that it was meting out preferential treatment to certain sellers.

Read: Who Will Fill The Void Left By Cloudtail On Amazon?  

Layoffs at Meesho post restructuring of grocery vertical

Meesho has fired 150 employees primarily from its online grocery division, Entrackr reported. This comes a week after the social commerce platform moved to integrate SuperStore (formerly known as Farmiso) with its main app.

Lenskart raises $100 million in new round of funding

In its latest financing round, eyewear retail chain Lenskart raised $100 million (Rs 760 crores) from Alpha Wave Incubation (Previously Falcon Edge), according to an Entrackr report. THe Softbank-backed startup raised these funds at a valuation of $4.3 billion, the report estimated, with more financing to come.

UPI transaction value up by 19.6% in March

The transaction value on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) stood at Rs 9.60 lakh crores in March 2022, up by 19.6% over the previous month (Rs 8.26 lakh crores). The number of UPI transactions also surged to 540 crore transactions from 452 crore transactions in February, according to Inc42.

Israeli-made spyware used to snoop on EU officials

Spyware developed by an Israeli surveillance company was deployed against senior officials of the European Commission, Reuters reported. The commission came to know of the spyware only after Apple sent out alerts to thousands of iPhone owners in November telling them they were “targeted by state-sponsored attackers,” the report said.

Read: Apple Sues NSO Group For Surveilling, Targeting Its Users With Pegasus Spyware

Cybersecurity vendors in Singapore can’t operate without a license

Companies that provide penetration testing and managed security operations centre (SOC) monitoring services will need to apply for a license within six months, according to Singapore’s Cyber Security Authority (CSA). The service providers that continue to operate without a license face the possibility of a jail term or fine. The licensing framework is part of the country’s Cybersecurity Act.

Facebook takes Oversight Board’s advice on privacy policy exception

In tune with a recommendation by the Oversight Board, Facebook’s parent company Meta will no longer let users share private residential addresses even if it is already in the public domain. Many saw this exception granted so far by Meta as a loophole in its privacy policies that could lead to doxxing – a practice of revealing private or identification information about an individual.

Meta figuring out how users can make a buck on its VR platform

The tech giant is experimenting with tools that allow sales digital assets and experiences within its virtual reality platform called Horizon Worlds, according to Reuters. Meta said that the experiment is integral to its broader plans for developing a metaverse.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022
Social Media app icons Social Media app icons

News

An unpopular view on the JPC’s recommendation for social media platforms

It is widely argued that the PDP Bill report seeks to discard the intermediary status of social media platforms but that may not be...

March 15, 2022

News

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

February 22, 2022

News

Brazil joins the Convention on Cybercrime: How will it impact other BRICS countries?

The accession to the Convention brings many advantages, but it could complicate the Brazilian stance at the BRICS and UN levels.

February 21, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

