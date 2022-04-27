Misleading fares and statements may turn costly for Uber in Australia

At a time when Indian users are facing exorbitant prices and bizarre conditions while plying in Uber cabs, the aggregator has gotten into some legal trouble in Australia. “Uber has admitted that it breached the Australian Consumer Law by making false or misleading statements in cancellation warning messages and Uber Taxi fare estimates, and has agreed to make joint submissions with the ACCC to the Court for penalties totalling $26 million to be imposed,” the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement on April 26.

While the Australian Federal Court will decide whether the penalties sought are appropriate, the statement revealed that Uber misled customers from 2017 to 2021.

“Digital platforms like Uber need to take adequate measures to monitor the accuracy of their algorithms and the accuracy of statements they make, which may affect what service consumers choose. This is particularly important as online businesses often carefully design their user interfaces to influence consumer behaviour,” Gina Cass-Gottlieb, ACCC Chair, is quoted saying in the statement.

How Uber misled Australian passengers

Misleading cancellation warnings: Between December 2017 and September 2021, the Uber app showed the ‘You may be charged a small fee since your driver is already on their way’ cancellation warning even when consumers were trying to cancel a ride within Uber’s 5-minute free cancellation period. Even after Uber had rectified this by September 2021, more than 2 million consumers were still shown the warning, the ACCC claimed.

“Uber admits it misled Australian users for a number of years, and may have caused some of them to decide not to cancel their ride after receiving the cancellation warning, even though they were entitled to cancel free of charge under Uber’s own policy.” — ACCC Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb

Misleading estimate fares for rides: Between June 2018 and 2020, an inflated estimate range was calculated for UberTaxis and displayed by the app’s algorithm. This would lead to the final fare almost always being lower than the estimate, the ACCC said. The feature ultimately got discontinued by August 2020 when the UberTaxi feature was itself removed in Sydney – the sole Australian city where it was available, according to the ACCC.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, according to the ACCC Chair, this deprived customers of a chance to make informed decisions about whether to ply by UberTaxi or not.

Uber’s regulatory run-ins in India

Delhi government’s proposal for price ceilings, EV transition targets: In January, price ceilings on aggregators like Uber, along with requirements for them to transition 25-50% of their fleet into electric vehicles, set up a command and control centre, share data with the government, receive licenses, etc., were proposed through the Motor Vehicle Aggregators Scheme released for consultation by the Delhi government.

Bombay High Court pushes Uber to get a license: In March 2022, the Bombay High Court pulled up Uber for not having aggregator licenses in line with the Central government’s Motor Vehicle Aggregator guidelines. Lambasting aggregators and noting that the lack of licences was an instance of “complete lawlessness”, the court ordered all aggregators to get such licenses within a week. However, the company has so far escaped any action from the Competition Commission of India, with a complaint on Uber’s unfair practices reportedly being dismissed by the regulator due to lack of evidence last year.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.