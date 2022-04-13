Twitter received 1,478 grievances in the first quarter of 2022, took action against 1,996 URLs

Twitter received a total of 1,478 grievances up till March 25 this year and took action against 1,996 URLs based on these grievances, the company’s Transparency Reports for the months of January, February, and March reveal.

Out of the 1,478 grievances, 244 are appeals against account suspension, 65 are related to general questions about Twitter accounts, and the remaining are requests to take down content under various categories (breakdown below). Twitter has also proactively suspended 1,16,679 accounts for posting content related to child sexual exploitation and terrorism activity in the same period.

The platform disclosed these figures as required by the IT Rules, 2021, which states that significant social media intermediaries have to publish periodic compliance reports with details like the number of user grievances, amount of content actioned, and proactively-detected content.

A noticeable trend in these reports is the month-over-month increase in both: the number of grievances received and the number of URLs actioned. Also, the highest number of grievances have consistently been in relation to abuse or harassment.

Category-wise breakdown of complaints received by Twitter’s Grievance Officer

December 26, 2021 to January 25, 2022

Total grievances: 127

127 Total number of URLs actioned: 455 URLs

“Illegal Activities” includes requests related to money laundering, gambling, hacking, doxxing, or similar issues, Twitter said in its footnote.

In addition to the above, Twitter processed 109 grievances appealing account suspensions, of which the company overturned 2 of the account suspensions. The platform also received 39 requests related to general questions about Twitter accounts during this reporting period.

January 26, 2022 to February 25, 2022

Total grievances: 258

258 Total number of URLs actioned: 617 URLs

In addition to the above, Twitter processed 80 grievances appealing account suspensions, of which the company overturned 6 of the account suspensions. The platform also received 11 requests related to general questions about Twitter accounts during this reporting period.

February 26, 2022 to March 25, 2022

Total grievances: 795

795 Total number of URLs actioned: 924 URLs

In addition to the above, Twitter processed 44 grievances appealing account suspensions, of which the company overturned 2 of the account suspensions. The platform also received 15 requests related to general questions about Twitter accounts during this reporting period.

Content removed based on proactive efforts

In addition to taking action against content based on user grievances, Twitter also suspended accounts posting content related to child sexual exploitation and terrorism activity proactively using “a combination of technology and other purpose-built internal proprietary tools.”

December 26, 2021 to January 25, 2022

January 26, 2022 to February 25, 2022

February 26, 2022 to March 25, 2022

