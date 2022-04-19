TLDR: Swiggy, Zomato, CoinDCX, Airtel, OTT, Google Maps, Smart Cities, drones, surveillance

Rajasthan gets new server to improve internet speeds

In a first for any state in India, an L-root server was installed at the Bhamashah State Data Centre in Rajasthan. The server was established by partnering with the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) to provide high-speed internet connectivity, as per Hindustan Times. This is ironic considering the frequency of internet shutdowns in the state for reasons as flimsy as to curb cheating during exams.

Airtel slashes OTT benefits in postpaid plans

Bharti Airtel subscribers who are on either of its four postpaid plans will now be offered a six-month Amazon Prime Video membership as opposed to a one-year subscription, TelecomTalk reported. While the exact reason for changing the subscription validity is not fully known, it may be linked to Amazon hiking the price of its Prime membership by Rs 500.

All Smart Cities to have real-time monitoring stations by I-Day

Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs) will be established in the remaining 20 out of 100 cities that come under the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) by August 15, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said at a conference in Surat. Although meant to keep track of key urban infrastructure, the ICCCs doubled as war rooms during the second wave of the pandemic and will now also be linked to the Home Ministry’s Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS), the Indian Express reported.

Rivals Swiggy and Zomato bet on hotel management startup

UrbanPiper, a platform that helps restaurants with operations, attracted investments from both Swiggy and Zomato in its Series B funding that raised $24 million, according to an Entrackr report. The startup also saw its existing investors Sequoia Capital India and Tiger Global double down. Last year, Zomato revealed that it has earmarked nearly $1 billion to back startups as part of a long-term strategy. Swiggy, on the other hand, most recently led the bike taxi startup Rapido’s funding round.

CoinDCX brings in another $135 million

CoinDCX, an Indian cryptocurrency trading exchange, raised $135.9 million (about Rs 1,000 crore) from investors led by Pantera Capital and Steadview Capital, according to an Economic Times report. The new financing has propelled CoinDCX’s valuation to $2.15 billion, making it the most valued crypto trading platform in India, the report said.

Meghalaya CID warns of scammers pretending to be cops

The Meghalaya Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) took notice that some individuals were impersonating superior officials and subordinates online to trick people into giving up information on certain organisations and departments, according to a Times of India report. “The fraudsters send e-mails/messages to selected sub-ordinates from the list on the pretext that he is attending a very urgent meeting and is unable to make calls and hence, asking favour from them to purchase Amazon e-gift cards for him and send the same via WhatsApp or e-mail,” Superintendent of Police (CID) Supriya Das was quoted as saying in the report.

Google denies that it unblurred satellite Maps imagery in Russia

An unverified Twitter handle first posted a set of images that appear to show Russian military equipment and claimed that Google had “opened access to Russia’s military and strategic facilities.” But the tech giant has dismissed such reports. “We haven’t made any blurring changes to our satellite imagery in Russia,” Google told The Verge. The blurring of military locations and other potentially-sensitive areas reportedly varies on Google Maps; not to mention that the militaries of major countries have access to satellite imagery that isn’t contingent on such modifications, the report said.

Delhi Police use drones for rooftop surveillance of violence-hit areas

Delhi Police is monitoring certain areas of the city such as Jamia Nagar, Jama Masjid, Sangam Vihar, Chandni Mahal, Jasola, and Huaz Qasi using drones, a PTI report revealed. This comes a day after violence erupted during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city’s Jahangirpuri area, the report said.

