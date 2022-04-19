Snapdeal faces setback in legal fight against the likes of GoDaddy

“The plaintiff (Snapdeal) has, therefore, necessarily to petition the Court against each domain name that it finds to be infringing. This may be a long and cumbersome exercise. It cannot be helped. There is no shortcut to justice,” the Delhi High Court said while hearing a petition filed by Snapdeal alleging that “various third parties, with whom the plaintiff has no connection or association whatsoever, are registering domain names which include the “SNAPDEAL” word/thread”.

“These domain names, it is alleged, are infringing in nature, as the plaintiff is the registered proprietor of the “SNAPDEAL” trade mark. It is also alleged that such third parties are, through the websites operating under the said domain names, carrying out illegal activities, such as providing lucky draws etc. and are also, in certain cases, posing as customer care centres for the plaintiff’s products.” — Delhi High Court order

Snapdeal prayed for the court to pass orders against Domain Name Registrars (DNR) such as GoDaddy because they continue to not only register infringing domain names containing the “SNAPDEAL” thread but also continue to offer such domain names. It alleged that DNRs were facilitating infringement of its registered mark under Sections 281 and 292 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999.

“The basic case that the plaint seeks to make out is that such rogue websites keep mushrooming, and that it is impracticable for the plaintiff to approach this Court repeatedly on coming to know of such websites. In each case, it is submitted that there are hundreds of websites which are found to be registered under domain names that infringe the plaintiff’s registered “SNAPDEAL” marks,” read the order.

The decision indicates how difficult it is to protect one’s trademarks even if a court of law concedes to your argument. It underscores the need for the Indian government to reconsider checks and balances to protect trademarks of internet businesses, given the technological advances of the last decade.

What led to the Delhi High Court’s decision?

“…the prayer (a) in IA 5407/2021 of the plaintiff, to the extent it seeks an injunction against Defendants 1 to 32 “offering any domain names which incorporate the plaintiff’s “SNAPDEAL” trademarks listed in para 10 of the plaint’, is rejected.” — Court order

The single-judge bench comprising Justice C. Hari Shankar said that Snapdeal’s petition was styled as a quia timet action. “A quia timet action is one that seeks, in advance, relief against any prospective damage. In the case of infringement, a quia timet action can seek an interdiction against infringement even before such infringement takes place”.

The court clarified that such action can only be in respect of marks which are known to be prospectively infringing.

“A quia timet action cannot, however, be predicated on hypothetical or imaginary infringements. In my considered opinion, it is not permissible for the Court to hold, in advance, that every prospective alternative domain name, containing the word/thread/string “SNAPDEAL” would necessarily be infringing in nature and, thereby, injunct, in an omnibus and global fashion, DNRs from ever providing any domain name containing “SNAPDEAL.” — Court order

“The Court cannot pass an order, to operate in futuro, restricting the defendants from offering, for registration, any domain name, which includes the thread “SNAPDEAL”, as that would be attributing, to the Court, a clairvoyance which it does not possess,” it said.

What should DNRs do to address this issue?

A situation in which algorithms of DNRs provide infringing domain names to prospective registrants cannot be allowed to continue “in perpetuo”. The proprietors of the infringing trademarks should not be expected to knock on the doors of the Court repeatedly, it said.

“In order to avoid such liability, in my opinion, the DNRs would either have to modulate their algorithms in such a way as not to make available, to prospective registrants, potentially infringing alternatives – as Defendant 1 has apparently done in respect of its own domain name – or avoid providing alternative domain names altogether,” the court added.

What did Snapdeal seek in its petition?

It sought the following as detailed in the order:

Direct defendants to cancel the domain registrations of domain names bearing the trademark SNAPDEAL and other domain names that may subsequently from time to time.

Instruct defendants and others acting through them to refrain from offering or registering any new domain names containing the plaintiff’s trademark SNAPDEAL in favour of third parties, thus amounting to infringement of the plaintiff’s registered trademark, passing off and unfair competition,

Order the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to issue a notification calling upon the various internet and telecom service providers registered under it to refrain from registering domain names containing the trademark SNAPDEAL.

Decree NIXI (National Internet Exchange of India) to prohibit domain registrars registered with them from offering services of masking the particulars of domain registrants

Declare the company’s trademark ‘SNAPDEAL’ as a well-known mark defined under Section 2(zg) of the Trademarks Act, 1999.

