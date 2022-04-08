Summary: RBI releases guidelines on establishment of digital banking units

“The establishment of DBUs (Digital Banking Units) should be part of the digital banking strategy of the bank. The operational governance and administrative structure of the DBUs will be aligned with that of the Digital Banking Segment of the bank,” read guidelines released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 7, 2022.

“However, in order to accelerate digital banking initiatives, each DBU will be headed by a sufficiently senior and experienced executive of the bank, preferably Scale III or above for Public Sector Banks (PSBs) or equivalent grades for other banks who can be designated as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the DBU.” — RBI’s ‘Establishment of Digital Banking Units‘ guidelines

The guidelines follow an announcement made in the Union Budget for 2022-23 for setting up 75 DBUs in 75 districts to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence. The RBI had set up a committee after the announcement to outline a roadmap for the same.

The committee has given its recommendations on different aspects of DBU such as the digital banking unit model, monitoring of functioning of DBUs, and cybersecurity, among other things, following consultations. The committee included representatives of banks and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

Digital banking is slowly emerging as a preferred choice of banking for Indians, as per RBI. The guidelines may encourage banks to set up their digital units and drive up financial inclusion in remote areas which have remained outside the net of traditional banking to date.

What do the RBI guidelines stipulate?

The RBI guidelines will apply to all Domestic Scheduled Commercial Banks. They will, however, not cover Regional Rural Banks, Payments Banks, and Local Area Banks. The central bank has laid down the following guidelines to set up DBUs:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

No need for permission to open DBUs: “Scheduled Commercial Banks (other than PBUs, Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) and Local Area Banks (LABs)) with past digital banking experience are permitted to open DBUs in Tier I to Tier VI centres, unless otherwise specifically restricted, without having the need to take permission from Reserve Bank of India in each case,” the RBI said.

Deploy adequate cybersecurity safeguards: The RBI directed banks to ensure the cybersecurity of DBUs “in addition to ensuring the physical security of the infrastructure of the DBU.”

Treat them as Banking Outlets (BO): “The DBUs of the banks will be treated as Banking Outlets. For the purpose of compliance with regulatory requirements on the opening of BOs during a financial year, the DBUs will be treated as open in a centre from where the significant parts of its new business are proposed to be sourced, regardless of their physical location,” according to the RBI.

What kind of infrastructure is required for a DBU?

Separate entry and exit provisions: “Each DBU shall be housed distinctly, with the separate entry and exit provisions. They will be separate from an existing Banking Outlet with formats and designs most appropriate for digital banking users,” RBI mandated.

Stack front-end with smart equipment: The RBI said that each bank will need to choose suitable smart equipment, such as Interactive Teller Machines, Service Terminals, Teller and Cash Recyclers, Interactive Digital Walls, document uploading, Video KYC Apparatus, secured and connected environment for use of own device for digital banking, etc., to set up a DBU. “These facilities can be insourced or outsourced while complying with relevant regulatory guidelines,” the RBI said.

The RBI said that each bank will need to choose suitable smart equipment, such as Interactive Teller Machines, Service Terminals, Teller and Cash Recyclers, Interactive Digital Walls, document uploading, Video KYC Apparatus, secured and connected environment for use of own device for digital banking, etc., to set up a DBU. “These facilities can be insourced or outsourced while complying with relevant regulatory guidelines,” the RBI said. Can share back-end with incumbent systems: The central bank explained that banks can use their existing systems with logical separation for a DBU’s back-end which includes the Core Banking System and other information systems. “Alternatively, banks can adopt more core-independent digital-native technologies offering better scalability, flexibility in creating new digital environments through continuous development/software deployment and interconnectivity specifically for this business segment, based on their digital strategy,” the central bank wrote.

The central bank explained that banks can use their existing systems with logical separation for a DBU’s back-end which includes the Core Banking System and other information systems. “Alternatively, banks can adopt more core-independent digital-native technologies offering better scalability, flexibility in creating new digital environments through continuous development/software deployment and interconnectivity specifically for this business segment, based on their digital strategy,” the central bank wrote. Test API layer for risk evaluation: “If the digital banking segment of a bank uses an API layer (integration layer) to connect with external third-party application providers, the same should be tested in an isolated environment before being integrated into the bank’s core systems backed by a comprehensive risk evaluation and adequate documentation,” the RBI suggested.

“If the digital banking segment of a bank uses an API layer (integration layer) to connect with external third-party application providers, the same should be tested in an isolated environment before being integrated into the bank’s core systems backed by a comprehensive risk evaluation and adequate documentation,” the RBI suggested. Incorporate human touch: The RBI asked banks to put in place remote or in situ assisted mode arrangements in the right proportion because “the purpose of DBUs is to optimally blend digital infrastructure with a human touch”.

What are the products that DBUs can offer?

The RBI revealed that DBUs must offer a minimum amount of digital banking products and services. “Such products should be on both the liabilities and assets side of the balance sheet of the digital banking segment.” The central bank wrote that digitally value-added services to conventional products will qualify under the category. The banks can provide these services digitally through internet banking or mobile banking in the DBU.

“The DBUs are expected to migrate to more structured and custom-made products, from standard offerings by use of its hybrid and high quality interactive capabilities,” the RBI instructed.

Create awareness of digital banking: “…various tools and methods shall be used by DBUs to offer hands-on customer education on safe digital banking products and practices for inducing customers to self-service digital banking services,” the RBI wrote in the document. The banks have the option to engage a digital business facilitator/business correspondent to expand the virtual footprint of DBUs.

Offer grievance redressal to customers: “There should be adequate digital mechanisms to offer real-time assistance and redress customer grievances arising from business and services offered by the DBUs directly or through business facilitators,” RBI said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

How will the RBI monitor DBUs?

The RBI has directed banks to report their DBUs as a sub-segment within the existing “Retail Banking Segment”.

Furnish reports on monthly basis: “Performance update with respect to DBU shall be furnished in a pre-defined reporting format (being separately issued) to Department of Supervision, Reserve Bank of India on monthly basis and in a consolidated form in Annual Report of the bank,” the RBI informed. The participating banks also have to inform the Department of Statistics and Information Management, regarding any opening, closure, merger, or shifting of DBUs online.

“Performance update with respect to DBU shall be furnished in a pre-defined reporting format (being separately issued) to Department of Supervision, Reserve Bank of India on monthly basis and in a consolidated form in Annual Report of the bank,” the RBI informed. Role of Board of Directors: The bank’s board has been asked to ensure the provision of regular on-site and off-site monitoring systems covering all aspects of the central bank’s guidelines. It will also have to “review the progress and key performance indicators of digital banking services including that of DBU separately at suitable periodicity”. The review will cover both the business and risk aspects of the segment.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.