Assam CID to investigate into ransomware attack on Oil India Limited in Duliajan

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of Assam has officially taken over, and will investigate the ransomware attack on the computer systems at Oil India Limited’s headquarters at Duliajan town in Dibruagarh district of the northeastern State, confirmed Assam Police to MediaNama.

“A complaint was made on April 12, that Oil India was hit by a ransomware attack and that it had slowed down their operations. The case has now been taken over by CID,” Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra told MediaNama over phone. Additionally we also reached out to OIL spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika over email, and SP of CID Assam Pranabjyoti Goswami over phone. We will update the article when we receive a response.

Cybersecurity company McAfee describes ransomware as a malware that employs encryption to hold a victim’s information at ransom. “A user or organization’s critical data is encrypted so that they cannot access files, databases, or applications,” McAfee explained.

A The Print report said that that on April 10, the ransomware affected one of the work stations of the G&R (Geology and Reservoir department) department. DSP Mishra told The Print that hackers had asked for a ransom of 196 Bitcoins — which comes up to approximately Rs 60 crore.

This cyber attack is reminiscent of State sponsored cyber attacks on India’s critical infrastructure systems such as power companies in Telangana and other states.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It must be pointed out that India still lacks a comprehensive cybersecurity policy as the National Cyber Security Strategy, which has been in the pipeline since 2019, is yet to be finalised.

We have incurred huge loss: OIL spokesperson

“It is evident that OIL is a public sector undertaking company and due to this cyber attack – ransomware, OIL and government exchequer has incurred huge financial loss as business through IT has been seriously affected,” Oil India said in its FIR lodged, an ET report said.

Hazarika also informed that the virus infected computers were removed from LAN connections. “Our operations, the key elements of our day-to-day activities — drilling, and production operations have not been impacted at all… The ERP platform, which we use for our business transactions, is also up and running. We are just taking some time to activate all the desktops, which, as a precautionary measure, we had removed from our systems,” he told The Print.

Power infra in Ladakh targeted by suspected Chinese hackers

Cyber attacks on crucial infrastructure in India is not a standalone event. A few days back, cybersecurity group Recorded Future said that since September 2021, at least seven State Load Despatch Centres close to the Indo-China border in Ladakh were targetted by a suspected Chinese state-sponsored threat activity group.

Through this security compromise, TAG-38, the suspected Chinese State-sponsored threat activity group, may have had limited opportunity to conduct economic espionage or gather traditional intelligence, the report said. “We believe this targeting is instead likely intended to enable information gathering surrounding critical infrastructure systems or is pre-positioning for future activity,” the report titled Continued Targeting of Indian Power Grid Assets by Chinese State-Sponsored Activity Group said.

“Based on our analysis, the adversary infrastructure cluster identified consists entirely of likely compromised internet-facing, third-party DVR/ IP camera devices,” the report added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Other attacks on key infrastructure:

Aadhaar data: In 2021, another report by Recorded Future found that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), along with Bennet Coleman and Co Ltd (the parent company of Times of India) and Madhya Pradesh Police were victims of alleged Chinese state-sponsored cyber attacks. The hacker group temporarily named as TAG-28 by the cybersecurity firm, targetted UIDAI for its Aadhar database. It correlated TAG-28’s targeting of Bennet Coleman with the group’s long history of perpetrating intrusions against international media outlets.

Also Read: