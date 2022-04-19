UK government and multiple Catalan politicians targeted with Pegasus: Citizen Lab

The UK government, including the Prime Minister’s Office, and politicians in Catalonia were targeted with Pegasus spyware, the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab revealed in two reports published on April 18.

NSO-made Pegasus spyware has been under scrutiny since July last year when an international consortium of media organisations revealed that political leaders, journalists, human rights activists, businessmen, military officials, intelligence agency officials, and several others from various countries across the world were targeted for surveillance using Pegasus. The latest reports by Citizen Lab add to this growing list of suspected targets.

In India, the Supreme Court has constituted an expert committee to investigate the usage of Pegasus by the government against its own citizens.

Who was targeted with Pegasus in the UK?

In 2020 and 2021, Citizen Lab observed and notified the UK government of the suspected use of Pegasus spyware against the following entities:

The Prime Minister’s Office at 10 Downing Street The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), which is now the Foreign Commonwealth and Development office – FCDO

“The suspected infections relating to the FCO were associated with Pegasus operators that we link to the UAE, India, Cyprus, and Jordan. The suspected infection at the UK Prime Minister’s Office was associated with a Pegasus operator we link to the UAE,” Citizen Lab said.

However, it is not necessary that FCO was targeted on UK soil. Because the office has personnel in many countries, the suspected FCO infections could have been related to FCO devices located abroad and using a foreign SIM card, similar to the hacking of foreign phone numbers used by US State Department employees in Uganda in 2021, Citizen Lab noted.

Who was targeted in Catalonia?

According to Citizen Lab, between 2017 to 2020, at least 63 Catalan individuals were targeted with Pegasus, 4 others with Candiru, and at least two were targeted or infected with both. Of the 63 targeted with Pegasus, 51 were found to be infected. The victims include:

Members of the European Parliament: “Every Catalan Member of the European Parliament (MEP) that supported independence was targeted either directly with Pegasus, or via suspected relational targeting,” Citizen Lab noted. Catalan Presidents: “Every Catalan president since 2010 has been targeted or infected with Pegasus, either while serving their term, before, or after their retirement,” Citizen Lab found. Legislators Jurists Members of civil society organisations that supported Catalan political independence. This includes Òmnium Cultural and Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC). Family members of the above

While Citizen Lab does not conclusively know who carried out these spyware operations, it said that there is strong circumstantial evidence suggesting a nexus with Spanish authorities. Tensions between Catalonia and Spain have been high ever since Catalonia tried to proclaim independence after a referendum in 2017, which the Spanish supreme court ruled unconstitutional. The two parties are currently in negotiation. “If Spanish authorities are responsible, clandestinely eavesdropping on the opposite side of a negotiation, including in some cases their legal representatives or relatives, is a clear act of bad faith,” Citizen Lab said.

“The case is also notable because Spain is a democracy, and this case adds to the growing number of other democracies we have discovered that have abused mercenary spyware, including Poland, India, Israel, and El Salvador.” – Citizen Lab

In response to this Citizen Lab’s findings, Pere Aragonès, President of the government of Catalonia, who was among the suspected targets, tweeted:

The massive surveillance operation against the Catalan pro-independence movement is shameful and unjustifiable. It is a very serious attack on democracy and fundamental rights. Another example of repression against a peaceful and civic movement. We will take all necessary steps. — Pere Aragonès i Garcia 🎗 (@perearagones) April 18, 2022

Previously undisclosed zero-click iMessage exploit: Citizen Lab found evidence of multiple zero-click iMessage exploits used to hack Catalan targets’ iPhones including a zero-click exploit that has not been previously described called HOMAGE. Citizen Lab found HOMAGE was used against iPhones running versions lower than 13.1.3.

