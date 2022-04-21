OneWeb taps ISRO’s NSIL to launch LEO satellites into space

OneWeb, a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company backed by Bharti, has signed an agreement with New Space India Limited to launch its satellites into space, according to a press release by the company. New Space India is the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

WIth this agreement, OneWeb will be able to leverage ISRO’s infrastructure with a scheduled launch in 2022 itself from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The company revealed that additional terms of the agreement remain confidential.

“This partnership has the potential to drive the attention of many international players towards India’s capabilities leading to significant increase in our share in the international space economy which is just 2.6 per cent currently,” Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd.), Director General, Indian Space Association, told MediaNama in a statement*.

OneWeb currently boasts of a total in-orbit constellation of 428 satellites which is 66 percent of its planned total fleet. The launch will add to the existing cohort. The company counts several parties such as the UK government and Bharti, Airtel’s parent company, as investors in OneWeb.

“This most recent agreement on launch plans adds considerable momentum to the development of OneWeb’s network,” Sunil Bharti Mittal, OneWeb Executive Chairman, said in a statement.

The launch may help OneWeb, which is one of the major satellite internet companies, deploy its network quickly; the swift and cost-effective roll-out is likely to give the company an edge over its competitors like Jio, Amazon, and Tata.

OneWeb will be using Indian rockets like PSLV and GSLV

The company had first announced that it was partnering with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch OneWeb’s satellites from 2022 in October last year.

OneWeb’s initial constellation size was said to be 648 LEO satellites. It had signed a Letter of Intent with NSIL to use the Indian-built PSLV and the heavier GSLV as potential launch platforms at the time.

OneWeb recently bagged the GMPCS (global mobile personal communications by satellite services) licence from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), according to a report in the Economic Times. The licence reportedly clears the way for OneWeb to roll out its satellite-based broadband services in India. The launch, however, had been delayed due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the report added. The company will miss its May 2022 deadline.

OneWeb inks deal with SpaceX

The deal with ISRO’s New Space India comes in the wake of a similar deal by OneWeb with Elon Musk’s SpaceX in March this year. Starlink, one of OneWeb’s competitors, is also run by Elon Musk.

The London-based company will be using rockets operated by SpaceX to send its satellites into space, according to a BBC report. The company was forced to look for an alternative after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine compelled it to abandon the use of Russian Soyuz vehicles, the report explained.

“OneWeb has already activated service with its network at the 50th parallel and above, as demand for the company’s broadband connectivity services continues to grow from multiple sectors and markets.” the company said in the release.

What is a LEO satellite constellation?

A low Earth orbit satellite is a piece of electronic equipment that circles around the earth at lower altitudes than geostationary satellites for the purpose of providing internet connectivity in remote areas.

LEO satellites orbit between 2,000 and 200 kilometers above the earth. Their application ranges from communications, military reconnaissance, spying and other imaging applications. These satellites are generally less costly to place as they require significantly lesser rocket power.

Starlink and OneWeb are examples of LEO constellation companies that launch such satellites.

*Disclaimer: This post was updated with a statement from the Indian Space Association.

