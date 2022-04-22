wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

NIA is working on a national database for internal security

Is this database different from NATGRID?

Published

Courtesy: Rajya Sabha

The National Investigation Agency has been tasked with creating a national database for cases related to narcotic substances, hawala, arms smuggling, fake currency, bomb blasts, terror funding, and terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at an event commemorating 13 years of the NIA. He added that the agency has commenced its work on such a database.

Shah said that a database is required to bring about a change wherein investigations are not dependent on the third degree but “ the degree of data, technology, and information” available with the agencies.

“The situation in this field is not very satisfactory right now. The IB, NIA and NATGRID are working towards this goal together,” Shah revealed.

He stressed that there is a need to share the database with other agencies which deal with the aforementioned issues. “It will also be helpful if we add the data collected by state agencies to it.” “If this data is maintained and analysed properly then it will be helpful to everyone including the investigation and the courts. Any data, if it is maintained in silos, is of no use,” Shah said in his address.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The database highlights how state surveillance is increasing in the country. The project raises concerns about privacy violations in the absence of checks and balances given that the new database will be a part of the intelligence infrastructure which is likely to exempt it from public scrutiny.

Is this NATGRID?

It is not clear from Amit Shah’s address if this database is the revival of NATGRID that Shah had floated at a meeting held in November 2019. However, one can extrapolate (given the Home Minister’s address) that this database will focus solely on internal security and NATGRID will contribute to its development.

What is NATGRID? NATGRID is the national intelligence grid, to link multiple public and private databases together, and make this data available to intelligence agencies:

  • Its mandate: “to automate the existing manual processes for collation of intelligence information by connecting over 21 data sources like telecommunication, Banking, Airlines etc,” according to an answer in Parliament in December 2016 by Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, it was created with “an intention to link databases for collecting actionable intelligence to combat terrorism and internal security threats.” Essentially, with linkages already in place, NATGRID should be able to pull data about an individual from multiple public and private databases onto a dashboard.
  • Functionally: to “access, collate, analyse, correlate, predict and provide speedy dissemination” of information.
  • Setup: NATGRID was set up with approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), as an attached office of the Ministry of Home Affairs on December 1, 2009. CCS approved the Detailed Project Report on June 6, 2011. Planning Commission has also accorded its “in principle” approval to the project on July 8, 2011, as ‘Central Plan Scheme’ under MHA from 2011 to 2012.

Which 21 databases? The ones we know about have been mentioned in multiple responses in Parliament:

  • Telecommunications
  • Banking
  • Airlines
  • SEBI
  • Railways

Who will have access to this data? On March 4, 2015, the Minister of State for Home Affairs Haribhai Parathibhai Chauthary identified the 10 user agencies (which can use NATGRID) in response to a question in Parliament, saying that “as per Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) mandate, the User Agencies” of NATGRID are:

  • Intelligence Bureau (IB)
  • Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW)
  • Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
  • Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)
  • Enforcement Directorate (ED)
  • Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU)
  • Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)
  • Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC)
  • Directorate General of Central Excise and Intelligence (DGCEI)
  • Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)

No Indian state authority was listed as a user agency for NATGRID.

Is NATGRID under RTI? “The NATGRID comes under the purview of ‘Intelligence and Security Organizations’ and is exempted from the RTI Act, 2005 vide Gazette of India dated 9th June, 2011, G.S.R. 442(E) issued by the DOP&T.” However, before it was exempted from RTI, Talish Ray got some responses for SFLC.in.

Is NATGRID live?

It was reported in September last year that NATGRID was to be launched soon. The report did not elaborate on any timelines. A parliamentary response in 2019 revealed that the deadline was December 31, 2020 which the government failed to meet.

NATGRID has been delayed for so long that on at least 2 occasions, MPs were forced to ask in the Parliament whether it has been shelved or is defunct.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What caused the delay? We know very little about what caused these delays. What we know is that the infrastructure in Delhi was delayed due to land ownership dispute between Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for around one year, according to a response by Hansraj Gangaram Ahir in Parliament on November 23, 2016. More than 95% of Civil construction of the Disaster Recovery Centre at Bengaluru was completed by then. The physical infrastructure at New Delhi was expected to be completed by July 21, 2018, and Bengaluru by October 31, 2017.

As of today, there is no update on whether NATGRID has been rolled out as the government remains tight-lipped about it.

Also Read:

Have something to add? Post your comment and gift someone a MediaNama subscription.

Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre, consuming movies by the dozen when I am off work.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

4 days ago

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022
Social Media app icons Social Media app icons

News

An unpopular view on the JPC’s recommendation for social media platforms

It is widely argued that the PDP Bill report seeks to discard the intermediary status of social media platforms but that may not be...

March 15, 2022

News

The Data Protection Bill 2021: A missed health opportunity

Looking at the definition of health data, it is difficult to verify whether health IDs are covered by the Bill.

February 22, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ